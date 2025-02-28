Online Auction - NCL Capistrano Coast 2025

The Links at Spanish Bay: Round of Golf for 2 with Golf Cart Rental and 3-Night Stay at the Hyatt Regency Monterey for 2
This Experience for 2 Includes:
• One round of golf for 2 including golf cart rental at The Links at Spanish Bay, Pebble Beach, CA
• 3-night stay in a standard room at the Hyatt Regency Monterey
• Winspire booking & concierge service
Suggested Retail Value: $5,660
The Monterey Peninsula is one of California's most iconic destinations. No trip along the Pacific Coast Highway is complete without pausing to take in the stunning scenery of Monterey. Renowned globally as a premier golf destination, the peninsula boasts some of the most dramatic and beautiful courses in the world, set against a backdrop of breathtaking natural landscapes. With its year-round mild climate, it's a must-visit for any golfer.
The Links at Spanish Bay
Enjoy one round of golf including golf cart rental for two at The Links at Spanish Bay. Meandering among the sweeping sand dunes, the Links at Spanish Bay unveils some of the most breathtaking seaside views in Pebble Beach. The rolling fairways gently flow through and around the gorgeous dunescape, briefly weaving between towering Monterey Pines, before returning to the white sand of Spanish Bay Beach for a thrilling finish along the coast.
The spectacular setting offers panoramic ocean views of some of 17-Mile Drive’s most scenic stretches, showing off whitecaps bouncing on the power Pacific and a brilliant sunset. Robert Trent Jones, Jr., Tom Watson and Sandy Tatum teamed up to artfully craft a distinctly Scottish look for this golf course, blending green and golden hues against a stunning beachside backdrop to produce a memorable experience unlike any other in Pebble Beach.
Hyatt Regency Monterey
Enjoy a 3-night stay in a standard room (King or double) at this destination resort located two miles east of the beach. Nestled in 22 acres of soaring Monterey Pines the Hyatt is adjacent to the renowned Pebble Beach Company’s Del Monte Golf Course. California-inspired fine dining with a touch of Tuscany awaits at TusCA with stunning golf course views, a relaxing atmosphere in the Fireplace Lounge with live music, and wall-to-wall sports and fun at the lively sports bar. Enjoy two outdoor pools, tennis courts, bike rentals, jogging/walking trails, and fitness center. Fee required for some activities.
The Hyatt provides the quintessential Monterey experience. Its Central California coast location offers guests close proximity to downtown Monterey and easy access to some of the Peninsula’s most well-known attractions, including Carmel, Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove, Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium.
Package blackout dates: The week of major US holidays and major local events. Additional dates may apply.
WINSPIRE PACKAGE REDEMPTION:
Winspire Travel packages and experiences must be booked within one year of the purchase date. The actual travel date must occur within two years of the purchase date.
WINSPIRE BOOKING & CONCIERGE SERVICES:
Winspire provides a team of seasoned travel professionals to help you redeem your experience. We will book all travel-related details and reservations for every part of your experience. Included within our services, Winspire can assist with extra hotel nights, airfare, and additional guests as a full-service travel agency.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Reservations are subject to availability, blackout dates, and major holidays. Reservations must be booked 60 days in advance of travel. Purchases through charity fundraisers are non-refundable.
Certificates cannot be resold or replaced if lost, stolen, or destroyed. Ground transportation is the responsibility of the winner unless otherwise stated.
Ferrari Fantasy
$3,250
Starting bid
Ferrari Test Drive and Museum Visit, Balsamic Cellar Visit with, Lunch, 3-Night Stay for 2 in Modena, Italy
This Experience for 2 Includes:
• Ferrari test drive & museum visit
• Balsamic Cellar visit with lunch
• 3-night stay in a 4-star hotel in the historic Modena city center (Italy)
• Winspire booking & concierge service
Suggested Retail Value: $5,250
Experience heart-pumping excitement in this 3-day adventure to Modena, Italy and all things Ferrari. Zip along the Italian countryside and navigate mountain roads as you drive the official Ferrari Test Drive route, then spend an afternoon exploring the Ferrari Museum and Factory in Maranello.
Modena Experience
Experience heart-pumping excitement on this three-day adventure to Modena, Italy, and all things Ferrari. Zip along the Italian countryside and navigate mountain roads as you drive the official Ferrari Test Drive route, then spend an afternoon exploring the Ferrari Museum and Factory in Maranello.
The driver must be 21 years of age or older.
Balsamic Cellar Visit with Lunch
Spend a half-day learning about one of the region's most famous food products: balsamic vinegar. Enjoy a light lunch where you will sample vinegar and cheese pairings along with a delightful Lambrusco wine.
Hotel Accommodations
Experience the heart of Modena with a 3-night stay in a 4-star hotel in the historic Old Town. Admire the stunning cathedral, explore ancient Roman ruins, and wander through charming cobblestone streets lined with medieval buildings.
Package blackout dates: The week of major US holidays and major local events. Additional dates may apply.
WINSPIRE PACKAGE REDEMPTION:
Winspire Travel packages and experiences must be booked within one year of the purchase date. The actual travel date must occur within two years of the purchase date.
WINSPIRE BOOKING & CONCIERGE SERVICES:
Winspire provides a team of seasoned travel professionals to help you redeem your experience. We will book all travel-related details and reservations for every part of your experience. Included within our services, Winspire can assist with extra hotel nights, airfare, and additional guests as a full-service travel agency.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Reservations are subject to availability, blackout dates, and major holidays. Reservations must be booked 60 days in advance of travel. Purchases through charity fundraisers are non-refundable. Certificates cannot be resold or replaced if lost, stolen, or destroyed. Ground transportation is the responsibility of the winner unless otherwise stated.
La Jolla Spa Retreat
$2,650
Starting bid
Spa Treatment, Dining Credit and 3-Night Stay at Estancia La Jolla for 2
This Experience for 2 Includes:
• Spa treatment at Spa Estancia
• Nightly dining credit
• 3-night stay in a deluxe guest room at Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa (San Diego)
• Winspire booking & concierge service
Suggested Retail Value: $3,660
This serene sanctuary offers more than just a getaway—it's a luxurious escape for the mind, body, and soul. With award-winning wellness experiences, top-tier amenities, and stunning views, Estancia La Jolla invites you to immerse yourself in the ultimate self-care experience. Your spa retreat starts here, where relaxation is perfected, and every moment is a tribute to well-being.
$250 Spa Estancia credit per person
Nestled within 10 acres of serene, lush gardens, Spa Estancia is a true sanctuary within a sanctuary. Recently honored as one of Southern California’s top resort spas and named "Best Spa" by San Diego Magazine, it offers the perfect escape. Pamper yourself and your companion with spa treatments of your choice.
$100 Nightly Dining Credit
Experience the vibrant flavors of the region at Mustangs & Burros, Estancia La Jolla’s signature restaurant. With a menu inspired by local ingredients and bold southwestern tastes, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy a relaxed yet unforgettable dining experience. Whether savoring craft cocktails on the patio or indulging in expertly prepared dishes, every meal is a celebration of California’s culinary bounty.
Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa, San Diego
Enjoy a 3-night stay for two in a deluxe guest room at this luxurious La Jolla hotel, set within 10 acres of award-winning gardens. With its beautiful rancho-style architecture and the newly reimagined Spa at Estancia, this resort offers an unforgettable experience, featuring an executive fitness center, a heated saltwater pool, and a whirlpool. Dining options include Mustangs & Burros, Greenfinch Restaurant, and The Trading Post. Conveniently located near San Diego’s top hiking, biking, kayaking, and more, this premier Southern California destination is the perfect retreat.
Guests are responsible for the daily resort fee.
Package Blackout Dates: The week of major US holidays and major local events. Additional dates may apply.
WINSPIRE PACKAGE REDEMPTION:
Winspire Travel packages and experiences must be booked within one year of the purchase date. The actual travel date must occur within two years of the purchase date.
WINSPIRE BOOKING & CONCIERGE SERVICES:
Winspire provides a team of seasoned travel professionals to help you redeem your experience. We will book all travel-related details and reservations for every part of your experience. Included within our services, Winspire can assist with extra hotel nights, airfare, and additional guests as a full-service travel agency.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Reservations are subject to availability, blackout dates, and major holidays. Reservations must be booked 60 days in advance of travel. Purchases through charity fundraisers are non-refundable.
Certificates cannot be resold or replaced if lost, stolen, or destroyed. Ground transportation is the responsibility of the winner unless otherwise stated.
Pasta Making at Rossoblu
$900
Starting bid
Handmade Pasta Class and Dinner for 2
This Experience Includes:
• Learn how Pasta Master ‘Sfoglino’ Francesco Allegro makes Rossoblu’s famous handmade pasta with a demonstration and Q&A class
• Four-course dinner with paired wines
• Winspire booking & concierge service
Suggested Retail Value: $1,394
In the wheat fields of Canosa di Puglia, Italy, Francesco Allegro’s grandfather would harvest seeds to take home, grind, toast, then form into a toasted wheat troccoli. Today, Allegro makes that same troccoli, tossed with a fragrant combination of breadcrumbs, garlic, olive oil, and parsley, at Rossoblu. From a young age, he worked in the restaurant industry, but after high school, he pursued his two favorite things: music and pasta. On the side, Allegro taught Italian language classes, and in 2017, Chef Steve Samson was one of his students. Impressed by Allegro’s profound pasta skills, Samson recruited him to become the head sfoglino at his Bolognese-inspired restaurant, Rossoblu. Allegro now resides in L.A., where he hand-makes pasta for Rossoblu’s restaurant and market.
Pasta Making Class and Dinner for 2
Experience a pasta making demonstration and Q&A class with Pasta Master Sfoglino Francesco Allegro then enjoy a four-course dinner with paired wines.
Rossoblu is the multiyear recipient of the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand, the Los Angeles Times Annual 101 Best Restaurants and for 5 years straight was listed on Eater LA's 38 Essential Restaurant list since opening in 2017. It's been a critical darling since the late revered food critic Jonathan Gold listed it as a top ten Los Angeles restaurant after only being open one year. At its soul, Rossoblu tells the story of the two places Chef Steve Samson calls home: Los Angeles and Bologna, Italy. The menu features authentic handmade pasta, market fresh produce and expertly cooked meats from a wood fired grill. Served in a stylish space with vaulted ceilings and a spacious outdoor garden, the cuisine is matched by genuine hospitality. Rossoblu is a true owner-operator restaurant with Chef Steve's wife Dina Samson helming marketing and finance, while Michael Tower is the Director of Operations.
WINSPIRE PACKAGE REDEMPTION:
Winspire Travel packages and experiences must be booked within one year of the purchase date. The actual travel date must occur within two years of the purchase date.
WINSPIRE BOOKING & CONCIERGE SERVICES:
Winspire provides a team of seasoned travel professionals to help you redeem your experience. We will book all travel-related details and reservations for every part of your experience. Included within our services, Winspire can assist with extra hotel nights, airfare, and additional guests as a full-service travel agency.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Reservations are subject to availability, blackout dates, and major holidays. Reservations must be booked 60 days in advance of travel. Purchases through charity fundraisers are non-refundable.
Certificates can not be resold or replaced if lost, stolen, or destroyed. Ground transportation is the responsibility of the winner unless otherwise stated.
Sipping Italy at Home
$995
Starting bid
Taste of Italy Selection - 12 Bottles of Italian Red Wine Shipped to Your Home
This Experience Includes:
• 12 bottles of Italian red wine shipped to your home
• Descriptive notes for each wine
• Video presentation and sommelier guided tasting
• Winspire booking & concierge service
Suggested Retail Value: $1,995
Enjoy a special collection of 12 bottles of Italian red wine that perfectly represent the best terroirs of one of the most important countries for wine lovers in the world. These labels and vintages, selected by our Italian sommelier team, are from boutique wineries with high critic scores and are difficult to find in the US. You'll receive descriptive notes for each wine along with a video presentation and guided tasting with our sommelier.
The Taste of Italy selection includes 3 bottles of each of the following wines:
Brunello di Montalcino Fattoi 2015
Fattoi is the perfect example of a traditional style of Brunello that is intense, full and rich in personality, at times even edgy, with an impressively full expression of the territory. The winery consists of 9 hectares of vineyards, located in Santa Restituta and today, with Leonardo and Lamberto, continues to give rise to red wines with impeccable character and admirable craftsmanship that leaves a footprint.
Barolo Negretti 2016
The Negretti winery is a young and dynamic company bringing innovation to the Langhe region, while at the same time remaining loyal to the traditions handed down by their great-grandparents. Founded in 2002, today the winery is run by brothers Massimo and Ezio, who give the wine a distinctive, fresh imprint, where classic style and innovation come together to obtain an intriguing level of quality that continues to reach higher. With wines that are striking for their refinement and genuine elegance, this small winery is making big strides and establishing a name even beyond Italian borders.
Barbaresco Rocche Dei 7 Fratelli Lodali 2017
Barbaresco was considered for many years to be the younger sibling, while all of the focus and attention was dedicated to the more famous Barolo, but the history of Barbaresco finally began to detach itself from that of Barolo towards the end of the 19th century. It began to carve out an increasingly important role, becoming one of the most renowned reds in the world. The small denomination belongs to three small villages: Neive, Barbaresco and Treiso. It is precisely in this last one that the Lodali winery has its base, where three generations have dedicated themselves with passion and tenacity to the production and exaltation of Barbaresco. What we get is a Barbaresco that is ready to be tasted immediately, and with great satisfaction.
Amarone Tenuta Sant'Antonio 2016
The Tenuta Sant’Antonio winery was founded in 1989 when the four Castagnedi brothers, united by their passion for wine, gave life to a new project by combining the 20 hectares inherited by their father with 30 newly acquired hectares. Today the winery counts over 100 hectares in one of the most suitable areas in Italy for viticulture, with a modern and well-equipped cellar. They are without a doubt considered one of the best known and well appreciated companies in the Valpolicella region. The wine has a deep, impenetrable ruby red color, a result of the accumulation of polyphenols caused by the initial withering of the grapes.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Reservations are subject to availability, blackout dates, and major holidays. Reservations must be booked 60 days in advance of travel. Purchases through charity fundraisers are non-refundable.
Certificates cannot be resold or replaced if lost, stolen, or destroyed. Ground transportation is the responsibility of the winner unless otherwise stated.
Includes door-to-door shipping in styrofoam boxes, taxes, duties and insurance. Delivery time is approximately 20-25 days. Once the shipment has cleared U.S. customs, a tracking number will be issued and forwarded to your attention in order for you to follow the status of the shipment. The package will need to be received and signed for by a person over the age of 21. Wine cannot be shipped to Canada, P.O. Boxes and to the states of Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, South Dakota, Utah, and Vermont. In the rare but possible case that one vintage becomes unavailable, it will be substituted with the same wine but the following vintage.
Sipping France at Home
$950
Starting bid
White Wine Lovers - 12 Bottles of French White Wine Shipped to Your Home
This Experience Includes:
• 12 bottles of French white wine shipped to your home
• Descriptive notes for each wine
• Video presentation and sommelier guided tasting
• Winspire booking & concierge service
Suggested Retail Value: $1,472
Enjoy a unique selection of boutique French white wines of labels and vintages difficult to find outside of France. The collection, coming from smaller winemakers, are made up of 12 bottles representing the four best white wine regions of France with labels from Chablis, Burgundy, Loire and Alsace.
Chablis Denis Race 2020
The Domaine di Denis Race is located in the heart of Chablis, in the northern part of Burgundy, one of the most representative French wine-growing areas. This is classic Chablis at its best – 4th generation winemaker the Race family use virtually no oak creating a lean, linear, focused wine. The wine has a beautiful, deep straw yellow with a fresh and mineral nose. The fruity notes are elegant, reminiscent of white pulp fruits such as apple and peach.
Domaine Franck Millet Sancerre 2021
Founded in 1980 by Alain Cailbourdin, the domaine is now managed by his son Loïc who cultivates and vinifies the 20 hectares of Sauvignon Blanc located in Pouilly Fumé. Two years ago a new and more modern cellar was built, which allows the wine to be transferred only by gravity, without using a pump, creating less risk of oxidation and therefore less use of sulfites. The wine has a light straw yellow color with elegant greenish reflections, clear and bright. The nose reveals citrus notes, particularly the characteristic ones of grapefruit and passion fruit.
Marc Tempé Saint-Hyppolite Granite 2019
Marc and Anne Marie are both children of winemakers, growing up in the middle of vineyards, and since childhood have both learned to love the world of wine. The wine has a brilliant straw yellow color that is embellished with golden reflections. The olfactory range is delicate but broad with notes of pulpu white fruit, citrus peel, dried flowers, and particular notes of flint that are typical of this grape variety. On the palate, there is a tingling fresh acidity and an explosion of citrus and spice. The sip is lively and intense, moving divinely between fruity and mineral notes.
Marchand-Tawse Burgundy Chardonnay 2019
The history of the Marchand-Tawse winery is linked to that of Pascal Marchand, a wine producer now well known among wine enthusiasts across the world. Sensuously rich on the nose with toasty nut aromas, this Old World Burgundian Chardonnay is full-bodied and vibrant with ripe apple, lemon curd, toasty almond and hazelnut flavors finishing on a lingering tropical fruit note with great acidity for food.
Includes door-to-door shipping in styrofoam boxes, taxes, duties and insurance. Delivery time is approximately 20-25 days. Once the shipment has cleared U.S. customs, a tracking number will be issued and forwarded to your attention in order for you to follow the status of the shipment. The package will need to be received and signed for by a person over the age of 21. Wine cannot be shipped to Canada, P.O. Boxes and to the states of Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, South Dakota, Utah, and Vermont. In the rare but possible case that one vintage becomes unavailable, it will be substituted with the same wine but the following vintage.
WINSPIRE BOOKING & CONCIERGE SERVICES:
Winspire provides a team of seasoned travel professionals to help you redeem your experience. We will book all travel-related details and reservations for every part of your experience. Included within our services, Winspire can assist with extra hotel nights, airfare, and additional guests as a full-service travel agency.
