Online Auction - NCL Capistrano Coast 2025

Taste of Italy Selection - 12 Bottles of Italian Red Wine Shipped to Your Home This Experience Includes: • 12 bottles of Italian red wine shipped to your home • Descriptive notes for each wine • Video presentation and sommelier guided tasting • Winspire booking & concierge service Suggested Retail Value: $1,995 Enjoy a special collection of 12 bottles of Italian red wine that perfectly represent the best terroirs of one of the most important countries for wine lovers in the world. These labels and vintages, selected by our Italian sommelier team, are from boutique wineries with high critic scores and are difficult to find in the US. You'll receive descriptive notes for each wine along with a video presentation and guided tasting with our sommelier. The Taste of Italy selection includes 3 bottles of each of the following wines: Brunello di Montalcino Fattoi 2015 Fattoi is the perfect example of a traditional style of Brunello that is intense, full and rich in personality, at times even edgy, with an impressively full expression of the territory. The winery consists of 9 hectares of vineyards, located in Santa Restituta and today, with Leonardo and Lamberto, continues to give rise to red wines with impeccable character and admirable craftsmanship that leaves a footprint. Barolo Negretti 2016 The Negretti winery is a young and dynamic company bringing innovation to the Langhe region, while at the same time remaining loyal to the traditions handed down by their great-grandparents. Founded in 2002, today the winery is run by brothers Massimo and Ezio, who give the wine a distinctive, fresh imprint, where classic style and innovation come together to obtain an intriguing level of quality that continues to reach higher. With wines that are striking for their refinement and genuine elegance, this small winery is making big strides and establishing a name even beyond Italian borders. Barbaresco Rocche Dei 7 Fratelli Lodali 2017 Barbaresco was considered for many years to be the younger sibling, while all of the focus and attention was dedicated to the more famous Barolo, but the history of Barbaresco finally began to detach itself from that of Barolo towards the end of the 19th century. It began to carve out an increasingly important role, becoming one of the most renowned reds in the world. The small denomination belongs to three small villages: Neive, Barbaresco and Treiso. It is precisely in this last one that the Lodali winery has its base, where three generations have dedicated themselves with passion and tenacity to the production and exaltation of Barbaresco. What we get is a Barbaresco that is ready to be tasted immediately, and with great satisfaction. Amarone Tenuta Sant'Antonio 2016 The Tenuta Sant’Antonio winery was founded in 1989 when the four Castagnedi brothers, united by their passion for wine, gave life to a new project by combining the 20 hectares inherited by their father with 30 newly acquired hectares. Today the winery counts over 100 hectares in one of the most suitable areas in Italy for viticulture, with a modern and well-equipped cellar. They are without a doubt considered one of the best known and well appreciated companies in the Valpolicella region. The wine has a deep, impenetrable ruby red color, a result of the accumulation of polyphenols caused by the initial withering of the grapes. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Reservations are subject to availability, blackout dates, and major holidays. Reservations must be booked 60 days in advance of travel. Purchases through charity fundraisers are non-refundable. Certificates cannot be resold or replaced if lost, stolen, or destroyed. Ground transportation is the responsibility of the winner unless otherwise stated. Includes door-to-door shipping in styrofoam boxes, taxes, duties and insurance. Delivery time is approximately 20-25 days. Once the shipment has cleared U.S. customs, a tracking number will be issued and forwarded to your attention in order for you to follow the status of the shipment. The package will need to be received and signed for by a person over the age of 21. Wine cannot be shipped to Canada, P.O. Boxes and to the states of Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, South Dakota, Utah, and Vermont. In the rare but possible case that one vintage becomes unavailable, it will be substituted with the same wine but the following vintage.

