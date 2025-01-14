National CMV Foundation's My Cause My Cleats - 2nd Chance Auction
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – "My Cause My Cleats" Custom Shoes
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Step up for CMV awareness with these custom “My Cause My Cleats” shoes, worn by Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff in support of the National CMV Foundation. Designed with the foundation's signature colors—vibrant orange, bold blue, and sleek gray—these cleats are a true statement of compassion. The striking blue heart and National CMV Foundation logo highlight the mission to raise awareness and provide critical resources for those affected by Congenital Cytomegalovirus (CMV). Your winning bid will help fund research, advocacy, and education to protect families impacted by CMV. Own this custom pair of shoes that support a powerful cause! (Nike, Men's size 10.5)
Step up for CMV awareness with these custom “My Cause My Cleats” shoes, worn by Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff in support of the National CMV Foundation. Designed with the foundation's signature colors—vibrant orange, bold blue, and sleek gray—these cleats are a true statement of compassion. The striking blue heart and National CMV Foundation logo highlight the mission to raise awareness and provide critical resources for those affected by Congenital Cytomegalovirus (CMV). Your winning bid will help fund research, advocacy, and education to protect families impacted by CMV. Own this custom pair of shoes that support a powerful cause! (Nike, Men's size 10.5)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – "My Cause My Cleats" Custom Shoes
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These custom shoes were designed for Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff to raise awareness for
CMV (Cytomegalovirus), the most common infectious cause of birth defects in the United States. The shoes feature bold, eye-catching artwork symbolizing strength and resilience, and they are a true testament to the Buccaneers’ commitment to raising awareness for this important cause. Bid now to own a unique pair that supports life-changing research and advocacy. These custom shoes were worn by Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff on the field during the My Cause My Cleats official home game. (Nike, Men's size 12)
These custom shoes were designed for Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff to raise awareness for
CMV (Cytomegalovirus), the most common infectious cause of birth defects in the United States. The shoes feature bold, eye-catching artwork symbolizing strength and resilience, and they are a true testament to the Buccaneers’ commitment to raising awareness for this important cause. Bid now to own a unique pair that supports life-changing research and advocacy. These custom shoes were worn by Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff on the field during the My Cause My Cleats official home game. (Nike, Men's size 12)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – "My Cause My Cleats" Custom Shoes
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These vibrant custom shoes were designed for Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff to highlight the significance of CMV awareness. With striking red and pewter colors reflecting the team’s spirit, these shoes are a perfect combination of sports pride and philanthropy. Your bid will help further research and support families impacted by CMV. Wear your support for this important cause today! (Nike, Men's size 12)
These vibrant custom shoes were designed for Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff to highlight the significance of CMV awareness. With striking red and pewter colors reflecting the team’s spirit, these shoes are a perfect combination of sports pride and philanthropy. Your bid will help further research and support families impacted by CMV. Wear your support for this important cause today! (Nike, Men's size 12)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – "My Cause My Cleats" Custom Shoes
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These custom shoes, worn by Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff, are designed in the colors of the National CMV Foundation—orange, blue, and gray—representing hope, strength, and unity in the fight against CMV. The blue heart stands as a powerful symbol of love and support, while the foundation’s logo showcases the collective effort to raise awareness about Congenital Cytomegalovirus (CMV). Your winning bid supports the National CMV Foundation’s mission to provide education and fund research. Place your bid today and be part of a movement that makes a lasting difference! (Nike, Men's size 10.5)
These custom shoes, worn by Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff, are designed in the colors of the National CMV Foundation—orange, blue, and gray—representing hope, strength, and unity in the fight against CMV. The blue heart stands as a powerful symbol of love and support, while the foundation’s logo showcases the collective effort to raise awareness about Congenital Cytomegalovirus (CMV). Your winning bid supports the National CMV Foundation’s mission to provide education and fund research. Place your bid today and be part of a movement that makes a lasting difference! (Nike, Men's size 10.5)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – "My Cause My Cleats" Custom Shoes
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Designed for Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff, these shoes showcase unity in the fight against CMV. Featuring powerful symbols of partnership and love, the shoes embody the strength of the CMV community. The colors and details are a perfect representation of the collective spirit of athletes and supporters rallying for change. Bid to own a piece of Buccaneers National CMV Foundation history and make a difference! (Nike, Men's size 12)
Designed for Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff, these shoes showcase unity in the fight against CMV. Featuring powerful symbols of partnership and love, the shoes embody the strength of the CMV community. The colors and details are a perfect representation of the collective spirit of athletes and supporters rallying for change. Bid to own a piece of Buccaneers National CMV Foundation history and make a difference! (Nike, Men's size 12)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – "My Cause My Cleats" Custom Shoes
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These custom shoes worn by Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff feature a striking design centered around hope and healing. The shoes incorporate bold artwork and colors representing optimism for a future where CMV is fully understood and preventable. Bid on this pair and support the future of CMV awareness and education. (Nike, Men's size 10.5)
These custom shoes worn by Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff feature a striking design centered around hope and healing. The shoes incorporate bold artwork and colors representing optimism for a future where CMV is fully understood and preventable. Bid on this pair and support the future of CMV awareness and education. (Nike, Men's size 10.5)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – "My Cause My Cleats" Custom Shoes
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These custom orange shoes, worn by Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff, are a unique way to show your support for the fight against CMV (Cytomegalovirus). The clean and impactful design features a white heart, symbolizing compassion and care, alongside the National CMV Foundation logo, a mark of hope for thousands of families. The bold orange hue stands out as a symbol of awareness. Proceeds from the winning bid on these cleats goes directly toward supporting the National CMV Foundation’s efforts to raise awareness and fund essential research. Be a part of the movement—bid today and wear your support for CMV awareness! (Nike, Men's size 12)
These custom orange shoes, worn by Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff, are a unique way to show your support for the fight against CMV (Cytomegalovirus). The clean and impactful design features a white heart, symbolizing compassion and care, alongside the National CMV Foundation logo, a mark of hope for thousands of families. The bold orange hue stands out as a symbol of awareness. Proceeds from the winning bid on these cleats goes directly toward supporting the National CMV Foundation’s efforts to raise awareness and fund essential research. Be a part of the movement—bid today and wear your support for CMV awareness! (Nike, Men's size 12)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – "My Cause My Cleats" Custom Shoes
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Celebrate the spirit of giving back with these custom “My Cause My Cleats” shoes worn by Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff. The shoes feature a mix of team logo and CMV awareness imagery, sending a powerful message about the importance of awareness, research, and education. Your winning bid will directly benefit the National CMV Foundation and its mission critical initiatives. (Nike, Men's size 12)
Celebrate the spirit of giving back with these custom “My Cause My Cleats” shoes worn by Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff. The shoes feature a mix of team logo and CMV awareness imagery, sending a powerful message about the importance of awareness, research, and education. Your winning bid will directly benefit the National CMV Foundation and its mission critical initiatives. (Nike, Men's size 12)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – "My Cause My Cleats" Custom Shoes
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Celebrate the fight against CMV with these custom shoes worn by Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff. Featuring the signature colors of the National CMV Foundation—vibrant orange, blue, and gray—these shoes are a bold way to show your support for this important cause. The blue heart design symbolizes compassion, while the National CMV Foundation logo is a reminder of the ongoing work to raise awareness and improve the lives of those affected by CMV. Bid now to own this unique pair and support life-changing research and advocacy for CMV awareness. (Nike, Men's size 12)
Celebrate the fight against CMV with these custom shoes worn by Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff. Featuring the signature colors of the National CMV Foundation—vibrant orange, blue, and gray—these shoes are a bold way to show your support for this important cause. The blue heart design symbolizes compassion, while the National CMV Foundation logo is a reminder of the ongoing work to raise awareness and improve the lives of those affected by CMV. Bid now to own this unique pair and support life-changing research and advocacy for CMV awareness. (Nike, Men's size 12)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – "My Cause My Cleats" Custom Shoes
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These custom shoes worn by Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff feature a striking design centered around hope and healing. The shoes incorporate bold artwork and colors representing optimism for a future where CMV is fully understood and preventable. Bid on this pair and support the future of CMV awareness and education. (Nike, Men's size 12)
These custom shoes worn by Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff feature a striking design centered around hope and healing. The shoes incorporate bold artwork and colors representing optimism for a future where CMV is fully understood and preventable. Bid on this pair and support the future of CMV awareness and education. (Nike, Men's size 12)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – "My Cause My Cleats" Custom Shoes
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Step into a cause that’s bigger than the game with these striking custom “My Cause My Cleats” shoes, worn by Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff in support of CMV awareness. These bold orange shoes feature a powerful design with a white heart and the National CMV Foundation logo prominently displayed, symbolizing love, unity, and the collective effort to raise awareness for Congenital Cytomegalovirus (CMV). The bright, vibrant orange color is a beacon of hope, while the heart represents the foundation’s mission to protect and support families impacted by CMV. Your winning bid will directly benefit research, education, and advocacy efforts to make a difference in the lives of those affected by CMV. Own these unique shoes and wear your support proudly! (Nike, Men's size 12)
Step into a cause that’s bigger than the game with these striking custom “My Cause My Cleats” shoes, worn by Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff in support of CMV awareness. These bold orange shoes feature a powerful design with a white heart and the National CMV Foundation logo prominently displayed, symbolizing love, unity, and the collective effort to raise awareness for Congenital Cytomegalovirus (CMV). The bright, vibrant orange color is a beacon of hope, while the heart represents the foundation’s mission to protect and support families impacted by CMV. Your winning bid will directly benefit research, education, and advocacy efforts to make a difference in the lives of those affected by CMV. Own these unique shoes and wear your support proudly! (Nike, Men's size 12)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – "My Cause My Cleats" Custom Shoes
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These custom “My Cause My Cleats” shoes, worn by Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff, are designed to raise awareness for CMV (Cytomegalovirus) with the bold colors of the National CMV Foundation—orange, blue, and gray. Featuring a blue heart and the National CMV Foundation logo, these cleats symbolize hope, resilience, and the unwavering commitment to support families impacted by CMV. The proceeds from your winning bid will help fund vital CMV research and educational programs. Own this custom pair of shoes and make a difference today! (Nike, Men's size 12)
These custom “My Cause My Cleats” shoes, worn by Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff, are designed to raise awareness for CMV (Cytomegalovirus) with the bold colors of the National CMV Foundation—orange, blue, and gray. Featuring a blue heart and the National CMV Foundation logo, these cleats symbolize hope, resilience, and the unwavering commitment to support families impacted by CMV. The proceeds from your winning bid will help fund vital CMV research and educational programs. Own this custom pair of shoes and make a difference today! (Nike, Men's size 12)