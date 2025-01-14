National CMV Foundation's My Cause My Cleats - 2nd Chance Auction

These custom shoes were designed for Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff to raise awareness for CMV (Cytomegalovirus), the most common infectious cause of birth defects in the United States. The shoes feature bold, eye-catching artwork symbolizing strength and resilience, and they are a true testament to the Buccaneers’ commitment to raising awareness for this important cause. Bid now to own a unique pair that supports life-changing research and advocacy. These custom shoes were worn by Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff on the field during the My Cause My Cleats official home game. (Nike, Men's size 12)

