National Coalition of 100 Black Women Central New Jersey Chapter's Silent Auction

Starting bid
2 Round trip (excluding Mint seats, taxes and fees). Between Any City and Any City. Explore the route map at www.jetblue.com/wherewejet
Some restrictions may apply.
Valid for travel
between 19 Jun 2025 and 19 Jun 2026
Value $1,200
Starting bid
-Uncle Nearest:Uncle Nearest 1856 Tennessee Whiskey 100PF 750ML. ($49.99 - Retail value)
-Uncle Nearest: Uncle Nearest 1884 Tennessee Whiskey 93PF 750ML ($39.99 - Retail Value)
-Basket: ($15 -Retail Value)
-Whisky Glasses: Whiskey Rocks Glass Set In Gift Box - Includes 2 Crystal Bourbon Glasses and 2
Big Ice Ball Molds - 10 Oz Old Fashioned Glasses ($13.99 - Retail Value)
-Book: "Love & Whiskey: The Remarkable True Story of Jack Daniel, His Master Distiller Nearest
Green, and the Improbable Rise of Uncle Nearest" ($10.99 - Retail Value)
Starting bid
Mary Kay Basket:
- Mary Kay “Sizzling Satin Spa Set”
- Satin Lips Satin Hands, Satin Body
- Satin Lips (lip sugar scrub and balm)
- Satin Hands (softener, scrub and hand cream),
- Satin Body (wash, scrub, lotion and whip cream)
($200.00 - Retail value)
Starting bid
Dinner for 2 at either:
- Estime's Café – 238 Inman Ave., Colonia NJ
- OuLa Restaurant & Bar – 29 Washington Avenue, Carteret, NJ
$200 value
Starting bid
Estate planning with April C. Bauknight, ESQ.
Real Estate, Business Incorporation, Wills, Trusts, Estates. A $2,500 value
Starting bid
Color: Blade Silver
1 - Carry-On Overall: 21.75" x 13.75" x 9.75" | 7.2 lbs
1 - Large Overall: 30.75" x 21.0" x 13.25" | 10.5 lbs
1 - Apple Airtag
$300.00 - Retail Value
Starting bid
Standard makeup session:
- skincare application
- time/travel cost (within Central NJ area)
- kit fee
$300 – Retail value
Starting bid
Treat someone special (or yourself!) to the ultimate experience in relaxation and flavor.
The Sips and Sweets basket is a curated collection of fine wines and decadent treats. Savor the delightful duality of Black Girl Magic with their bold Red Blend and vibrant Rosé, plus the luxurious dessert wine, Laurita: Chocolate Therapy.
Uncork effortlessly with the included Secura Electric Wine Opener. Everything is ready for a perfect pour with two included wine glasses and four novelty wine stoppers to keep things fresh.
A scattering of golden Ferrero Rocher Chocolates completes this basket, making it the ideal gift for anniversaries, holidays, or a spectacular night in.
$100.00 Value
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!