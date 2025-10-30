National Coalition of 100 Black Women Central New Jersey Chapter's Silent Auction

Treat someone special (or yourself!) to the ultimate experience in relaxation and flavor.





The Sips and Sweets basket is a curated collection of fine wines and decadent treats. Savor the delightful duality of Black Girl Magic with their bold Red Blend and vibrant Rosé, plus the luxurious dessert wine, Laurita: Chocolate Therapy.





Uncork effortlessly with the included Secura Electric Wine Opener. Everything is ready for a perfect pour with two included wine glasses and four novelty wine stoppers to keep things fresh.





A scattering of golden Ferrero Rocher Chocolates completes this basket, making it the ideal gift for anniversaries, holidays, or a spectacular night in.





$100.00 Value