National Coalition of 100 Black Women Central New Jersey Chapter

National Coalition of 100 Black Women Central New Jersey Chapter's Silent Auction

Jet Blue Air Tickets item
Jet Blue Air Tickets
$600

Starting bid

2 Round trip (excluding Mint seats, taxes and fees). Between Any City and Any City. Explore the route map at www.jetblue.com/wherewejet

Some restrictions may apply.


Valid for travel

between 19 Jun 2025 and 19 Jun 2026


Value $1,200

Uncle Nearest Liquor Basket
$100

Starting bid

-Uncle Nearest:Uncle Nearest 1856 Tennessee Whiskey 100PF 750ML. ($49.99 - Retail value)


-Uncle Nearest: Uncle Nearest 1884 Tennessee Whiskey 93PF 750ML ($39.99 - Retail Value)


-Basket: ($15 -Retail Value)


-Whisky Glasses: Whiskey Rocks Glass Set In Gift Box - Includes 2 Crystal Bourbon Glasses and 2

Big Ice Ball Molds - 10 Oz Old Fashioned Glasses ($13.99 - Retail Value)


-Book: "Love & Whiskey: The Remarkable True Story of Jack Daniel, His Master Distiller Nearest

Green, and the Improbable Rise of Uncle Nearest" ($10.99 - Retail Value)

Mary Kay Beauty Basket item
Mary Kay Beauty Basket
$50

Starting bid

Mary Kay Basket:

- Mary Kay “Sizzling Satin Spa Set”

- Satin Lips Satin Hands, Satin Body

- Satin Lips (lip sugar scrub and balm)

- Satin Hands (softener, scrub and hand cream),

- Satin Body (wash, scrub, lotion and whip cream)

($200.00 - Retail value)

Dinner for Two item
Dinner for Two
$75

Starting bid

Dinner for 2 at either:


- Estime's Café – 238 Inman Ave., Colonia NJ


- OuLa Restaurant & Bar – 29 Washington Avenue, Carteret, NJ


$200 value

Estate Planning item
Estate Planning
$250

Starting bid

Estate planning with April C. Bauknight, ESQ.


Real Estate, Business Incorporation, Wills, Trusts, Estates. A $2,500 value

Samsonite Luggage - 2 PIECE SET item
Samsonite Luggage - 2 PIECE SET
$50

Starting bid

Color: Blade Silver

1 - Carry-On Overall: 21.75" x 13.75" x 9.75" | 7.2 lbs

1 - Large Overall: 30.75" x 21.0" x 13.25" | 10.5 lbs

1 - Apple Airtag

$300.00 - Retail Value

Make up by NiKENNY item
Make up by NiKENNY
$75

Starting bid

Standard makeup session:

- skincare application

- time/travel cost (within Central NJ area)

- kit fee

www.NiKENNYtm.com

$300 – Retail value

Sips and Sweets: The Ultimate Indulge Basket item
Sips and Sweets: The Ultimate Indulge Basket
$25

Starting bid

Treat someone special (or yourself!) to the ultimate experience in relaxation and flavor. 


The Sips and Sweets basket is a curated collection of fine wines and decadent treats. Savor the delightful duality of Black Girl Magic with their bold Red Blend and vibrant Rosé, plus the luxurious dessert wine, Laurita: Chocolate Therapy.


Uncork effortlessly with the included Secura Electric Wine Opener. Everything is ready for a perfect pour with two included wine glasses and four novelty wine stoppers to keep things fresh.


A scattering of golden Ferrero Rocher Chocolates completes this basket, making it the ideal gift for anniversaries, holidays, or a spectacular night in.


$100.00 Value

