National Coalition Of 100 Black Women Inc., Prince William County Chapter

Offered by

National Coalition Of 100 Black Women Inc., Prince William County Chapter

National Coalition Of 100 Black Women Inc. - PWCC

NCBW PWCC Commemorative Pin item
NCBW PWCC Commemorative Pin
$8.50

Show your support for the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. – Prince William County Chapter with this elegant gold-tone lapel pin. Featuring the iconic NCBW silhouette logo and engraved with “NCBW 100” and “Prince William County Chapter, Inc.”, this pin represents leadership, service, and community impact.

Perfect for chapter meetings, events, and everyday wear as a symbol of pride and sisterhood. ✨

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