National Coalition Of 100 Black Women Inc. - PWCC

Show your support for the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. – Prince William County Chapter with this elegant gold-tone lapel pin. Featuring the iconic NCBW silhouette logo and engraved with “NCBW 100” and “Prince William County Chapter, Inc.”, this pin represents leadership, service, and community impact.
Perfect for chapter meetings, events, and everyday wear as a symbol of pride and sisterhood. ✨
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