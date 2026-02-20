Candace Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store.
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable.
Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing.
One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event.
Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. Value - $300
Starting bid
Gifting couldn’t be easier with the massage themed gift box from The Bedroom Bartender. Inside you’ll find
8oz skin safe massage candle ingredients: Ethically sourced beeswax (cera alba), renewable coconut wax (hydrogenated coconut oil), renewable soy wax (hydrogenated soybean oil), renewable palm wax (cera palm wax), unrefined cocoa butter (theobroma cacao seed butter), organic unrefined shea butter (butyrospermum parkii butter), organic jojoba oil (simmondsia chinensis seed oil), fragrance.
Value - $65
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to an unforgettable hands-on fragrance experience at Curate Noir. This exclusive gift includes two tickets to our signature Fragrance Friday perfume-making class, where creativity, connection, and luxury come together.
During this immersive experience, you and your guest will be guided through the art of scent creation—exploring top, middle, and base notes while blending your very own custom fragrance. Whether you prefer something soft and floral, bold and seductive, or warm and cozy, you’ll leave with a signature scent that is uniquely yours.
Our team will walk you through the process step-by-step, making it perfect for beginners and fragrance lovers alike. This experience is ideal for date nights, girls’ outings, or anyone looking to try something new and memorable.
Value - $130
Starting bid
Elevate your space with the Duke Luxury Candle Gift Set, by HARLEM CANDLE C0. a refined blend of elegance and ambiance.
Featuring a beautifully crafted candle with rich, layered fragrance notes and sophisticated design, this set brings warmth and style to any room.
Perfect for entertaining or unwinding, it makes an exceptional gift or a timeless addition to your own home. Value - $150
Starting bid
Elevate your everyday style with this elegant Jones New York tote bag.
Crafted from durable, high-quality materials, this versatile tote features multiple compartments to keep your essentials organized and secure.
Perfect for safe travels, workdays, or carrying a laptop and daily necessities, it offers both fashion and function in one sophisticated design.
A stylish and practical accessory for anyone on the go. Valued - $99
Starting bid
Limited to 100, the print comes with a Certificate of Authenticity signed by the artist. Once issued no more will be produced. Digitally mastered from the original painting, and produced on museum quality high grade canvas, and coated with superior scientific resin to ensure the Print will last for centuries (heirloom quality).
Offered on September 15 2020, the Afrikan Master Thinkers Series print by renowned artist Bradford Brown.
It features five of the Greatest Afrikan Minds of Our time. Cheikh Anta Diop, Chancellor Williams, Dr John Henrik Clarke, Dr. Yosef A.A, Ben-Jochannan and John G. Jackson.
This print recognizes and celebrates the significant contributions these Great thinkers and scholars made to Afrikan People and the World.
A “must have” for every student of World history’.
Print is 24” x 36”, Framed with signed CoA. No 99 of 100. Value - $500.00
Starting bid
Enjoy the gift of better sleep with a $250 Gift Certificate from Adjust Your Sleep Mattress Boutique LLC, plus a custom-fitted pillow designed just for you.
Visit the boutique for a personalized fitting where sleep experts help you find the perfect pillow tailored to your comfort, support needs, and sleep style.
Choose from traditional, custom natural, or down options—all crafted to improve your rest and overall wellness.
Because better sleep isn’t a luxury—it’s essential. Value - $249
Starting bid
The Ultimate Event Experience
Elevate your next celebration with this curated experience from Raven’s Reserve Event Planning & Mobile Bartending.
Perfect for birthdays, bridal showers, corporate gatherings, or any special occasion.
This exclusive package includes:
From beautifully crafted drinks to interactive entertainment, Raven’s Reserve brings the vibe, the energy, and the experience your guests will remember. Don’t just host an event—create an experience.
Value - over $350
Starting bid
This exclusive silent auction package includes:
This package is more than a gift — it is an investment in healing, wholeness, and the ongoing journey of becoming. Perfect for any woman ready to prioritize herself.
Donated by author and licensed clinical social worker Michelle Hall-Boggan founder of Keep Evolving Wellness Center who translates her clinical expertise into practical, accessible tools that guide readers through reducing stress and embracing personal evolution at every stage of life.
Valued - $500
Starting bid
Get ready to turn your next gathering into an unforgettable experience!
Enjoy a fully hosted Game Night Experience by The Real Game Queen, where fun, laughter, and friendly competition take center stage.
This package includes:
• Professional host to run the entire event(includes equipment and materials)
• Interactive, high-energy games (inspired by fan favorites like game shows & party classics)
• Prizes and winning moments for your guests
• Music, vibes, and engaging entertainment throughout the event
• Perfect for birthdays, girls’ night, date night groups, celebrations, or even fundraisers
Whether you’re looking to bring people together or turn up the energy, this experience guarantees memorable moments and nonstop fun.
Value - $400
Starting bid
Indulge in a thoughtfully curated collection designed to
refresh the mind, restore the body, and renew the
spirit. This basket blends wellness, relaxation, and a
touch of luxury—perfect for anyone in need of a well-
deserved reset.
Includes:
Gift Certificate for 5 classes to Forged Soul Fitness +
Insulated Tumbler
$25 Visa Gift Card
$25 Gift Certificate to Vogua Nails
Body Refresh Shower Steamers
USB Aroma Diffuser
Brookstone Bath & Shower Exfoliating Gloves & Body
Scrubber
Gel Bead Eye Mask
White Barn Candle (Cactus Blossom)
Two Bottles of Wine: Cupcake Black Forest & Baltic
Winery Cream White
Grey Jacquard Velvet Throw
ESTIMATED VALUE - $275.00
Starting bid
This gift basket features three custom dry herbal tea blends designed for both flavor and wellness: Everything Tea (a signature blend of 12+ herbs for overall well-being), Tulsi Peach Mango (a refreshing, calming blend with fruity notes), and Hibiscus Ginger (a bold, vibrant blend known for its uplifting qualities).
Also included are two bottles of O’s handcrafted herbal teas/juices—natural, flavorful beverages that offer a healthier alternative to soda and artificially flavored drinks.
More than a gift, this basket is a wellness experience that promotes mindful, health-conscious living. Value - $100.00
Starting bid
Celebrate the heart and flavor of Philadelphia with this one-of-a-kind basket! Our “Love from Philly” collection features a beautifully framed Philadelphia picture collage paired with a delicious assortment of iconic local treats.
Enjoy classic favorites like Tastykakes, Peanut Chews, Philly pretzels, and Herr’s Potato Chips—plus a fun “I ❤️ Philly” mug to complete the experience. Whether you're a Philly native or just love its rich culture and snacks, this basket brings the spirit of the city right to you. Estimated Value: $400
Starting bid
Wake up and sip in style with this thoughtfully curated bundle from Juice Capitol!
Start your morning with the rich, smooth taste of mushroom coffee—crafted to energize and delight. Pair it with a cozy coffee mug and a delicious Nonni’s coffee biscuit for the perfect café-at-home experience. Sweeten things naturally with agave and enjoy a creamy finish with oat milk barista creamer for that just-right touch.
To top it all off, enjoy a gift certificate to Juice Capitol—your invitation to explore even more fresh, feel-good favorites!
Estimated Value: $65
Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting a fellow coffee lover, this basket is the ultimate blend of comfort, flavor, and everyday indulgence
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!