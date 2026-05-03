National Coalition of 100 Black Women Suffolk County Chapter

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National Coalition of 100 Black Women Suffolk County Chapter

About this raffle

National Coalition of 100 Black Women Suffolk County Chapter's Annual Raffle 2026

One Raffle Ticket
$10

Buyers can purchase an unlimited number of tickets. One ticket each day will be called through the NCBW Suffolk County Facebook page from July 1st, 2026, to July 31st, 2026. The winners will be posted on the NCBW Suffolk County Facebook and Instagram pages. Please refer to the raffle calendar to determine the amount of earnings you could potentially win each day. Cash prizes will be sent electronically or by mail.

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