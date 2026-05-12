National Commander-in-Chief Polo Tournament - celebrating 250 years of military leadership and soldiers

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About this event
Center of the Ridge overlooking the field, tented with fans, buffet lunch, hosted bar, access to the cigar lounge, Souvenir Program and VIP Parking Pass for a single car.
First-come, first-served table seating.
Center of the Ridge overlooking the field, tented with fans, buffet lunch, hosted bar, access to the cigar lounge, Souvenir Program and VIP Parking Pass for a single car.
First-come, first-served table seating.
Front Row Table for 8 guests - Center of the Ridge overlooking the field, tented with fans, buffet lunch, hosted bar, access to the cigar lounge, Souvenir Program and VIP Parking Pass for a 4 Cars.
Tailgate for one passenger vehicle and 10 x 10 space and 4 General Parking spaces to host maximum of 12 guests.
A single Staked/Secured Tent is allowed. Pack a lunch or purchase food and beverage onsite from our local vendors. Additional guests may join with General parking admission.
Pack a lunch or purchase food and beverage from Grace's BBQ and Mountain Run Winery.
*Important* No outside alcohol, glass containers or pets allowed.
$
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