Culpeper Minute Men

Hosted by

Culpeper Minute Men

About this event

National Commander-in-Chief Polo Tournament - celebrating 250 years of military leadership and soldiers

18185 Liberty Hall

Brandy Station, VA 22714, USA

VIP Hosted Tent for Two Guests
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Center of the Ridge overlooking the field, tented with fans, buffet lunch, hosted bar, access to the cigar lounge, Souvenir Program and VIP Parking Pass for a single car.

First-come, first-served table seating.

VIP Hosted Tent - Single
$150

Center of the Ridge overlooking the field, tented with fans, buffet lunch, hosted bar, access to the cigar lounge, Souvenir Program and VIP Parking Pass for a single car.

First-come, first-served table seating.

Front Row Table for 8 - VIP Hosted Tent
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Front Row Table for 8 guests - Center of the Ridge overlooking the field, tented with fans, buffet lunch, hosted bar, access to the cigar lounge, Souvenir Program and VIP Parking Pass for a 4 Cars.

Tailgate on the Ridge
$200

Tailgate for one passenger vehicle and 10 x 10 space and 4 General Parking spaces to host maximum of 12 guests.

A single Staked/Secured Tent is allowed. Pack a lunch or purchase food and beverage onsite from our local vendors. Additional guests may join with General parking admission.

Pack a lunch or purchase food and beverage from Grace's BBQ and Mountain Run Winery.

*Important* No outside alcohol, glass containers or pets allowed.

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