National Commander-in-Chief Polo Tournament - celebrating 250 years of military leadership and soldiers

Tailgate for one passenger vehicle and 10 x 10 space and 4 General Parking spaces to host maximum of 12 guests.



A single Staked/Secured Tent is allowed. Pack a lunch or purchase food and beverage onsite from our local vendors. Additional guests may join with General parking admission.



Pack a lunch or purchase food and beverage from Grace's BBQ and Mountain Run Winery.



*Important* No outside alcohol, glass containers or pets allowed.