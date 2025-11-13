National Community Services Annual Gala "Christmas Giving"

1405 SW 107th Ave #212C

Miami, FL 33174, USA

Gala Ticket (single)
$120

Includes a seated dinner, open bar during the event, and entertainment.

Gala Ticket (couple)
$160

Includes a seated dinner, open bar during the event, and entertainment.

Gala Table of 10
$1,100
Includes a table of 10 with seated dinner, open bar during the event, and entertainment.

Sponsor - Silver
$1,500

Tier 1 Visibility during the event.


Direct access to authorities and business leaders for networking.


Participation in the interview with authorities and business representatives.


Ideal for establishing strategic connections.


Includes dinner and open bar during the event.


Sponsor - Gold
$3,000

Tier 2 Visibility during the event.


Participation in the interview with authorities.


Seating alongside government authorities during the gala.


Limited spots: 10


Includes dinner and open bar during the event.


Sponsor - Diamond
$5,000

Tier 3 Visibility during the event.


Participation in the official program during the gala and direct contact with the audience.


Seating alongside government authorities.


VIP access to all event activities.


Special recognition during the event.


Limited spots: 3


Includes dinner and open bar during the event.


