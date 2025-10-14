National High School Conservatives of America

Hosted by

National High School Conservatives of America

About this event

National Convention 2026

1851 Spring Cypress Rd

Spring, TX 77388, USA

Child General Admission
Free

For Children UNDER the age of 12, Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Child VIP Admission
$50

For Children UNDER the age of 12, Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas, Including a Meet and Greet with Select Speakers.

Student General Admission
$10

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Student VIP Admission
$100

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas, Including a Meet and Greet with Select Speakers.

Adult General Admission
$15

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Adult VIP Admission
$110

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas, Including a Meet and Greet with Select Speakers

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