2026 Psi Iota Xi National Convention Registration

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Registration fee for Convention - please remember all chapters must register 2 delegates.
Optional
All chapters must pay for 2 delegates for each meal
All chapters must pay for 2 delegates for each meal
All chapters must pay for 2 delegates for each meal
PNP's, please register here.
Non-delegate registrations
PNP's and non-delegates, please purchase your Saturday Breakfast here.
PNP's and non-delegates, please purchase your Saturday Lunch here.
PNP's and non-delegates, please purchase your Saturday Dinner here.
PNP's and non-delegates, please purchase your Sunday Breakfast here.
PNP's attending the PNP Dinner on Friday evening, please purchase your ticket here.
Please select this ticket if your chapter will be selling items at Convention in the sales room.
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