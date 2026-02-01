Hosted by

Psi Iota Xi Sorority

2026 Psi Iota Xi National Convention Registration

8787 Keystone Crossing

Indianapolis, IN 46240, USA

Delegate Registration
$50

Registration fee for Convention - please remember all chapters must register 2 delegates.

Delegate Saturday Breakfast
$35

Optional

Delegate Saturday Lunch
$45

All chapters must pay for 2 delegates for each meal

Delegate Saturday Dinner
$65

All chapters must pay for 2 delegates for each meal

Delegate Sunday Breakfast
$40

All chapters must pay for 2 delegates for each meal

PNP Registration Fee
$50

PNP's, please register here.

Non Delegate Registration
$50

Non-delegate registrations

Non Delegate Saturday Breakfast
$35

PNP's and non-delegates, please purchase your Saturday Breakfast here.

Non Delegate Saturday Lunch
$45

PNP's and non-delegates, please purchase your Saturday Lunch here.

Non Delegate Saturday Dinner
$65

PNP's and non-delegates, please purchase your Saturday Dinner here.

Non Delegate Sunday Breakfast
$40

PNP's and non-delegates, please purchase your Sunday Breakfast here.

PNP Dinner
$25

PNP's attending the PNP Dinner on Friday evening, please purchase your ticket here.

Chapter Sales Room Table
$39

Please select this ticket if your chapter will be selling items at Convention in the sales room.

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