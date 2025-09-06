eventClosed

National Council of Negro Women, Inc (NCNW) - Detroit Section's Shop

addExtraDonation

$

NCNW Detroit Section T-shirt (S - XL) item
NCNW Detroit Section T-shirt (S - XL) item
NCNW Detroit Section T-shirt (S - XL)
$15

Gildan Adult Pre-Shrunk T-Shirt. 100% cotton. Modern classic fit. Sizes: S - XL

NCNW Detroit Section T-shirt (2XL - 5XL) item
NCNW Detroit Section T-shirt (2XL - 5XL) item
NCNW Detroit Section T-shirt (2XL - 5XL)
$17

Gildan Adult Pre-Shrunk T-Shirt. 100% cotton. Modern classic fit. Sizes: 2XL - 5XL

PREPAID: NCNW Detroit Section T-shirt item
PREPAID: NCNW Detroit Section T-shirt item
PREPAID: NCNW Detroit Section T-shirt
$12

Prepaid at June 2025 General Membership Meeting

NCNW Detroit Section Polo (XS - XL) item
NCNW Detroit Section Polo (XS - XL) item
NCNW Detroit Section Polo (XS - XL)
$28

Team 365 Polo. 100% polyester snag-protection piqué
Moisture-wicking. Anti-microbial. UV protection performance. Integrated collar stays. Side slits. Sizes: XS - XL

NCNW Detroit Section Polo (2XL - 4XL) item
NCNW Detroit Section Polo (2XL - 4XL) item
NCNW Detroit Section Polo (2XL - 4XL)
$30

Team 365 Polo. 100% polyester snag-protection piqué
Moisture-wicking. Anti-microbial. UV protection performance. Integrated collar stays. Side slits. Sizes: 2XL - 4XL

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing