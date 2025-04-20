National Council Of Negro Women, Inc's - Prince George's County Silent Auction

Get bold with this Cowrie Shell & Calabash Necklace. This necklace features a large calabash pendant hand carved with decorations, surrounded by rows of cowrie shells hanging from black beads. Cowrie shells are a popular African symbol representing luck, fertility, and wealth. They are a great way to add a little extra luck and positivity to an outfit. This statement necklace is perfect for bold personalities who love larger than life jewelry. It is a great focal point for tying together an outfit. It's a striking choice for both casual wear and special events. Add an authentic African touch to your accessory collection with this cowrie shell and calabash necklace. Made in Kenya. Neck measures 21" and fastens with a hook and eye closure. The center of the necklace measures 6" in length.

