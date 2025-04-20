National Council Of Negro Women, Inc's - Prince George's County Silent Auction

Get bold with this Cowrie Shell & Calabash Necklace. This necklace features a large calabash pendant hand carved with decorations, surrounded by rows of cowrie shells hanging from black beads. Cowrie shells are a popular African symbol representing luck, fertility, and wealth. They are a great way to add a little extra luck and positivity to an outfit. This statement necklace is perfect for bold personalities who love larger than life jewelry. It is a great focal point for tying together an outfit. It's a striking choice for both casual wear and special events. Add an authentic African touch to your accessory collection with this cowrie shell and calabash necklace. Made in Kenya. Neck measures 21" and fastens with a hook and eye closure. The center of the necklace measures 6" in length.
"Women Holding Africa" Wall Plaque
$75
*Made in Ghana*
Bring Africa into your home with the "Women Holding Africa" wall plaque. This wall decor shows two women holding the continent of Africa above their heads. The plaque is crafted with a mix of smooth and rough textures and pops of red and yellow colors. It’s a simple yet meaningful piece that will suit most rooms around the home.
Size: 29"-31” tall and 11”-12" wide.
Soapstone Bowl
$20
*Made in Kenya*
This 8-inch diameter Kenyan Soapstone Bowl is crafted from authentic Kisii stone. Sourced from the Kisii region in Eastern Kenya, the term "Kisii" not only refers to the area where the stone is mined but also to the community of skilled artisans. Through generations, these craftsmen have perfected their ability to transform this naturally occurring rock into stunning pieces of art.
Features:
Hand-carved with assorted designs for a unique aesthetic
Smooth, polished finish highlighting soapstone's natural beauty
Versatile use as a decorative piece or for holding dry items
Size:
8" diameter, a statement size that is perfect for display or practical use
Material:
Authentic Kenyan Kisii soapstone, known for its durability and fine grain
Three Headed Unity Carving
$50
*Made in Ghana*
The Three Headed Unity Carving is an interlocking marvel, masterfully crafted from a single block of wood by skilled artisans using centuries-old techniques. Originating from Ghana, this piece stands as one of the most cherished forms of carving in the region. It requires no assembly and serves as a powerful symbol of teamwork and spiritual connection within a family. Its intricate design and profound meaning make it an ideal decoration for a bookshelf or mantle, adding a touch of cultural heritage and artistic craftsmanship to any space.
Features:
Cultural Symbolism: Depicts unity through three faces carved together
Intricate Details: Handcrafted with precision for a remarkable finish
Versatile Display: Fits perfectly on shelves, desks, or as a central decor piece
Size: Approximately 11” wide and 11” tall
Africa Map Crossbody Bag
$40
*Made in Ghana*
Honor your love of Africa with this Kente Print Africa map Crossbody Bag.
Ghana Mask
$40
*Made in Ghana*
Hand-crafted mask engraved with famous African symbols, like the gye nyame symbol or the sankofa bird. Fang masks hold an important place in Ghanaian history, as the masks were used in initiation ceremonies. They were also used for hunting or in dancing ceremonies.
Men's Ankara Print Pant Set
$40
This Embroidered Ankara Print Pant Set combines traditional African-inspired patterns with elegant embroidery detailing for a striking ensemble.
Top fits up to 50" chest and is 39" in length
30" sleeve length
Pants have 50" drawstring waist
41" overall length with 29" inseam
Men's Embroidered Pant Set
$40
This Marquis Silver Embroidered Pant Set offers a classic dashiki style with modern comfort.
Size: Pants fit up to a 36-52" waist, 40" length, and 29" inseam. Dashiki fits up to a 58" chest, 36" length, and 17" sleeves.
Elastic-backed Kufi hat fits a 20"-22" head circumference
Earrings and Necklace Set
$20
Made in Kenya
Set of 5 Kente Print Coasters
$15
*Made in Zambia*
Wood Elephant
$15
*Hand carved in Senegal*
Kwanzaa Set
$35
A Kinara, 7 candles, woven mat, unity cup.
This set is essential for your Kwanzaa traditions and is perfect for honoring the values of unity and culture.
Dashiki & Kufi Set
$25
Fits up to a 50" chest, tunic length is 35" with 17" sleeves. Kufi cap fits head sizes 20"-22.
