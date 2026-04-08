National Equality Systems LLC

Hosted by

National Equality Systems LLC

About this event

National Equality Systems Trailblazers Ball & Awards Show

1348 River Rd

Louisville, KY 40206, USA

Red Carpet Admission
$150

Join us for a Red Carpet Evening of Trailblazing Entertainers and Community Advocacy Awards.


Formal Attire is Recommended. Come dressed in your best formal wear/evening wear and be seen on the red carpet.

VIP Table
$1,100

Reserved Seating for a Table of 8.

Celebrity Sighting Sponsor
$250

Name listed in the event program and on event marketing materials.

Award Nominee Sponsor
$500

One (1) event admission ticket.

Name listed in the event program and on event marketing materials.

Red Carpet Sponsor
$1,000

Two (2) event admission tickets.

Name listed in the event program and on event marketing materials.

Bronze "Supporter" Sponsor
$1,500

Four (4) event admission tickets.

Name listed in the event program and on event marketing materials.

Silver "Advocate" Sponsor
$2,500

One (1) reserved table of 8.

Logo Featured on event signage. Quarter-page ad in the event program. Name recognition on the National Equality Systems Website.

Gold "Pathfinder" Sponsor
$5,000

One (1) premier table of 8.

Verbal recognition during the awards ceremony.

Logo featured on event signage on the main stage screens.

Half-page ad in the event program.

Logo placement on the National Equality Systems website

Platinum "Trailblazer" Sponsor
$10,000

Two (2) premier tables of 8. (16 total admission tickets).

Opportunity to give a 2-minute "Welcome" address from the state.

Logo featured prominently on the step-and-repeat and main state screen.

Full page ad in the event program.

Top tier logo placement on all marketing materials and the National Equality Systems website.

Nominee +1 Ticket
$75

Reserved for 1 Guest for Award Nominee

Premium Full Page Ad in Program
$1,000

Choice Locations of Full Page Ad in Program and all other advertising for event. Company Logo on Social Media and Website, printed materials, event materials.

Standard Full Page Ad in Program
$750

Standard Full Page Ad in Program and all other advertising for event. Company Logo on Social Media and Website, printed materials and event materials.

Half Page Ad in Program
$500

Half Page Ad in Program and all other advertising for event. Company Logo on Social Media and Website, printed materials and event materials.

Quarter Page Ad in Program
$250

Quarter Page Ad in Program and all other advertising for event. Company Logo on Social Media and Website, Printed Materials and Event Materials.

Business Card Size Ad in Program
$200

Business Card Size Ad in Program and all other advertising for Event. Name listed as Sponsor on Social Media and Website, Printed Materials and Event Materials.

Add a donation for National Equality Systems LLC

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