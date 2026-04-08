National Equality Systems Trailblazers Ball & Awards Show

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About this event
Join us for a Red Carpet Evening of Trailblazing Entertainers and Community Advocacy Awards.
Formal Attire is Recommended. Come dressed in your best formal wear/evening wear and be seen on the red carpet.
Reserved Seating for a Table of 8.
Name listed in the event program and on event marketing materials.
One (1) event admission ticket.
Name listed in the event program and on event marketing materials.
Two (2) event admission tickets.
Name listed in the event program and on event marketing materials.
Four (4) event admission tickets.
Name listed in the event program and on event marketing materials.
One (1) reserved table of 8.
Logo Featured on event signage. Quarter-page ad in the event program. Name recognition on the National Equality Systems Website.
One (1) premier table of 8.
Verbal recognition during the awards ceremony.
Logo featured on event signage on the main stage screens.
Half-page ad in the event program.
Logo placement on the National Equality Systems website
Two (2) premier tables of 8. (16 total admission tickets).
Opportunity to give a 2-minute "Welcome" address from the state.
Logo featured prominently on the step-and-repeat and main state screen.
Full page ad in the event program.
Top tier logo placement on all marketing materials and the National Equality Systems website.
Reserved for 1 Guest for Award Nominee
Choice Locations of Full Page Ad in Program and all other advertising for event. Company Logo on Social Media and Website, printed materials, event materials.
Standard Full Page Ad in Program and all other advertising for event. Company Logo on Social Media and Website, printed materials and event materials.
Half Page Ad in Program and all other advertising for event. Company Logo on Social Media and Website, printed materials and event materials.
Quarter Page Ad in Program and all other advertising for event. Company Logo on Social Media and Website, Printed Materials and Event Materials.
Business Card Size Ad in Program and all other advertising for Event. Name listed as Sponsor on Social Media and Website, Printed Materials and Event Materials.
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