National Gaming Expo (NGE) FL State Fairgrounds Aug 8-10

4800 US-301

Tampa, FL 33610, USA

BLUE LCD Writing Tablet BAG
$10

Portions of this donation will also go to; Feeding America, Wounder Warrior Project, Stop Soldier Suicide, WOKC Wipe Out Kids Cancer and Autism Speaks.

 

As a Thank You for your generous donation of $10 towards the VEDUFFE Give-N-Get: Health & Wellness Initiatives, you will receive:

 

LCD 8.5" Writing/Drawing Pad with Stylus Pen

Coloring Book & Set of Crayons

*Glow Stick with Connector

**$25 Restaurant Food Voucher (via Email)

Portable Bluetooth Speaker Voucher (via Email)

$500 Grant for BusinessXP (via Email)

RX Pharmacy Card Voucher (via Email)

***Raffle Ticket (Value $10) for Prizes

 

Donate a Little More & Get More Back

*Get Additional Glow Sticks by Donating $1 Per Glow Stick while supplies last.

 

**$2 More & Get Additional $25 Restaurant Food Voucher

**$3 More & Get Additional $50 Restaurant Food Voucher

**$4 More & Get Additional $100 Restaurant Food Voucher

**$5 More & Get Additional $200 Restaurant Food Voucher

 

***Get Additional Raffle Tickets by Donating $5 Per Ticket desired.

Glow Stick with Connector
$1

Each $1 Donation provides you with ONE (1) Additional Glow Stick with Connector.


Glow Stick colors are random. Supplies are limited.

$25 Restaurant Food Voucher
$2

Requires a $4 One-Time Active Fee.

 

Fee is the responsibility of the End User.

 

Visit www.diningadvantage.com To View Offers.

$50 Restaurant Food Voucher
$3

Requires a $6 One-Time Active Fee.

 

Fee is the responsibility of the End User.

 

Visit www.diningadvantage.com To View Offers.

$100 Restaurant Food Voucher
$4

Requires a $9.50 One-Time Active Fee.

 

Fee is the responsibility of the End User.

 

Visit www.diningadvantage.com To View Offers.

$200 Restaurant Food Voucher
$5

Requires a $19 One-Time Active Fee.

 

Fee is the responsibility of the End User.

 

Visit www.diningadvantage.com To View Offers.

Raffle Ticket
$5

Increase your chances of WINNING one of the Raffle Prizes, including Special Vacation Travel Prizes.

 

Each $5 Donation provides you with ONE (1) Additional Raffle Ticket.

