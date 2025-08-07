National Gaming Expo (NGE) FL State Fairgrounds Aug 8-10

Portions of this donation will also go to; Feeding America, Wounder Warrior Project, Stop Soldier Suicide, WOKC Wipe Out Kids Cancer and Autism Speaks.

As a Thank You for your generous donation of $10 towards the VEDUFFE Give-N-Get: Health & Wellness Initiatives, you will receive:

LCD 8.5" Writing/Drawing Pad with Stylus Pen

Coloring Book & Set of Crayons

*Glow Stick with Connector

**$25 Restaurant Food Voucher (via Email)

Portable Bluetooth Speaker Voucher (via Email)

$500 Grant for BusinessXP (via Email)

RX Pharmacy Card Voucher (via Email)

***Raffle Ticket (Value $10) for Prizes

Donate a Little More & Get More Back

*Get Additional Glow Sticks by Donating $1 Per Glow Stick while supplies last.

**$2 More & Get Additional $25 Restaurant Food Voucher

**$3 More & Get Additional $50 Restaurant Food Voucher

**$4 More & Get Additional $100 Restaurant Food Voucher

**$5 More & Get Additional $200 Restaurant Food Voucher

***Get Additional Raffle Tickets by Donating $5 Per Ticket desired.