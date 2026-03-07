Veterans In Pickleball

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Veterans In Pickleball

About this event

National Harbor Pickleball 250th Celebration May 2026

115 Waterfront St

Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA

PB101 (Beginners - Mens)
$60

Perfect for those new to the game and looking to experience the fun of tournament play.

PB101 (Beginners - Womens)
$60

Perfect for those new to the game and looking to experience the fun of tournament play.

PB101 (Beginners - Mixed Gender)
$60

Perfect for those new to the game and looking to experience the fun of tournament play.

3.0-3.4 (Intermediate - Mens)
$60

For players with some experience who are comfortable with the basic strategies and shots.

3.0-3.4 (Intermediate - Womens)
$60

For players with some experience who are comfortable with the basic strategies and shots.

3.0-3.4 (Intermediate - Mixed Gender)
$60

For players with some experience who are comfortable with the basic strategies and shots.

3.5-3.9 (Advanced Intermediate - Mens)
$60

Designed for players with a strong understanding of the game, consistent shot-making, and strategic play.

3.5-3.9 (Advanced Intermediate - Womens)
$60

Designed for players with a strong understanding of the game, consistent shot-making, and strategic play.

3.5-3.9 (Advanced Intermediate - Mixed Gender)
$60

Designed for players with a strong understanding of the game, consistent shot-making, and strategic play.

Seniors 3.0-3.4 (50 years old and up, mixed gender)
$60

For players with some experience who are comfortable with the basic strategies and shots.

Seniors 3.5-3.9 (50 years old and up, advanced intermediate
$60

Designed for players with a strong understanding of the game, consistent shot-making, and strategic play.

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