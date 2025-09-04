Hosted by

Barbara Leatherwood Fight For The Cure

National Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer Week

405 W Madison St

Waxahachie, TX 75165, USA

Virtual 5k Walk
$25

Walk anytime from September 26th to October 5th. Must like and follow our fb page and post a short video apon completion

If unable to attend after party on October 5th, Metals will be mailed to you.

https://www.facebook.com/share/1AHWJ1f2z2/

Banner Sponsorship
$300

Bronze Sponsor – $300
• Business name listed on event website
• Personalized logo banner at event
• Recognition on Leatherwood Foundation social media
• Verbal mention during After-Party Celebration
• 2 complimentary walk entries
• Sponsor recognition award medal

Logo
$100

Large logo on main banner

