1861 Museum's Shop

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Start your day with a symbol of courage and sacrifice. This ceramic mug features the National Medal of Honor Museum’s iconic emblem in bold blue and gold, wrapping elegantly around a crisp white background. Its sturdy handle and smooth finish make it perfect for enjoying your favorite coffee, tea, or hot beverage.
Both functional and meaningful, this mug serves as a daily reminder of the values of honor, courage, and commitment. A great keepsake, gift, or addition to your kitchen collection, it combines everyday practicality with patriotic pride.
National Medal of Honor Museum Baseball
Celebrate America’s pastime while honoring America’s heroes with this exclusive National Medal of Honor Museum baseball. Designed in striking navy blue and white with gold stitching, it features the museum’s name and embodies the values of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism.
Perfect as a collectible, display piece, or meaningful gift, this baseball is a unique way to connect the spirit of the game with the legacy of our nation’s Medal of Honor recipients. A timeless keepsake for sports fans, patriots, and museum supporters alike.
American Flag Needlepoint Bottle Opener
Open every bottle with pride using this handcrafted Smathers and Branson American Flag bottle opener. Featuring a beautifully stitched red, white, and blue needlepoint flag encased in a rich wooden frame, it pairs timeless craftsmanship with patriotic spirit. The sturdy stainless-steel opener ensures durability, making it as functional as it is meaningful.
Perfect for home bars, tailgates, or as a gift, this bottle opener is both a practical tool and a tribute to American pride. A standout keepsake, it’s designed to celebrate freedom with every use.
Airman Sleep Tight Air Force Teddy Bear
Fly high with courage and comfort with the Airman Sleep Tight Air Force teddy bear. Dressed in a detailed camouflage uniform and matching cap, this soft and huggable bear honors the dedication and service of the United States Air Force.
Perfect as a thoughtful gift, keepsake, or cuddly companion, this bear represents protection, strength, and pride. Whether displayed as a tribute or cherished as a bedtime buddy, the Airman Sleep Tight bear is a heartwarming way to honor the brave people of the Air Force.
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