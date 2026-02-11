1861 Museum's Shop

Start your day with a symbol of courage and sacrifice. This ceramic mug features the National Medal of Honor Museum’s iconic emblem in bold blue and gold, wrapping elegantly around a crisp white background. Its sturdy handle and smooth finish make it perfect for enjoying your favorite coffee, tea, or hot beverage.

Both functional and meaningful, this mug serves as a daily reminder of the values of honor, courage, and commitment. A great keepsake, gift, or addition to your kitchen collection, it combines everyday practicality with patriotic pride.