Love Letters to Karen Fundraiser for the MS Society

This is an online auction to raise money for the MS society. It will run till the end of June. You will be bidding on a "meet and greet" with Jordy Nelson and Mason Crosby and VIP tickets to the Border Brouhaha Softball Slam. The date is July 19th 2026 at3:05 pm at ABC Supply Stadium, Beloit, WI. The winner will be contacted and arrangements will be made for payment and then the agency will do the rest.