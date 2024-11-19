National Museum of the United States Air Force's Silent Auction

“A book is a gift you can open again and again.”
~Garrison Keillor
MUA Basket: Est Value ($150.00)
Do you love to read as much as your resident archivists and researchers do? MUA has picked a selection of our favorite books; they vary from fiction to classics to history and even one to help you get creative! We promise there’s something for everyone. Keep them to yourself or hand them out as gifts to loved ones. The package includes:
Reusable Book Bag.
Eight Books- titles are a surprise!
An LED book light, to see those pages long into the night.
Book themed mug, to cozy up with your favorite warm drink!
EST Value: $150
MUS (Making U Sparkle) Basket
$25
"Making U Sparkle" MUS Basket
Est Value ($1950.00)
Want to relax and stay off the ladder this holiday season? Look no further! Bid on your opportunity to kick back in your PG rated PJs, sip hot cocoa, and watch Santa’s elves transform your home into a winter wonderland with custom C9 LED lights. This package turns your house into a holiday beacon visible from space (or at least from your neighbor’s driveway).
The MUS Package Includes:
1 season (2024 or 2025) of up to 200 feet of commercial-grade C9 LED Warm White Christmas lights professionally installed and removed.
Lights are custom cut to fit your home and will outline your front gutter lines and peaks for a perfectly tailored display.
Also includes:
2 mugs, a Ghirardelli Hot Cocoa mix, and Pirouline chocolate wafer cookies—the perfect treat to enjoy while admiring your dazzling home.
4 tumbler glasses etched with your favorite museum aircrafts. (These may or may not be related to the Volunteer Appreciation Banuet) These glasses are ideal for enjoying a nightcap of your favorite nonalcoholic beverage before bed.
TBD
The MUO (Tacticool Deployment Essentials) Basket
$25
Basket Includes:
Estimated value: 500 US real money dollars.
•Vintage US 7.62 ammo crate, used by grizzled troops likely pulling bandoleers from within. This crate brings forth memories and smells of a time from the distant past…or last weekend if you are still doing range time.
•4’x4’ ULCANS Desert Netting, ready to put that final touch of color and nonconforming outline onto your ghillie suit. The metaphoric garnish for any adventurer.
•Meal. Ready-to-Eat (MRE), flavored to suit any grunts taste buds and loaded with enough calories to ruin any diet. Included within is the tried and true heating system that not only will bring frozen dehydrated rations to room temperatures, but also can be modified to a variety of IEDs.
• Assorted Polymerus Quackus in environmentally appropriate camouflaging patterns. Installed in each is an audible signaling devise, but has been suppressed to tactically appropriate levels as to not give up your hide-site.
•Enhanced lime flavored dihydrogen oxide contained within state of the art metallic packaging. This item has been reviewed by the Vehicle Control Official and deemed “technically legal” to consume while operating heavy equipment. Might be a complicated conversation with local law enforcement, shore patrol or constables.
•Class A Survival Kit, containing what the Swiss would find an “acceptable” amount of tools and equipment. Versatile enough to support a bivouac in any austere environment.
•Tony’s Honey, what all displaced loved ones dream of receiving within a care package from home. A touch of nature’s gold to sweeten a canteen cup of Ranger’s Soup.
•Towel, embroidered, bees and hive. A potentially unauthorized non-issued item smuggled in by sly ground pounders wanting a reminder of home.
•Mandatory Marine writing devices.
•Assorted flavored danger water –
oCasamigos- Tequila (1 tequila, 2 tequila, 3 tequila, floor.)
oCrystal Skull Vodka- (The preferred vodka of Mitchell Hedges and Indiana Jones)
oFireball- Cinnamon flavored Whiskey (for those that don’t like to drink real whiskeys.)
oHennessy- Cognac (If it’s good enough for the Doolittle Raiders, it’s good enough for you!)
oJack Daniels Tennessee Honey- but not Tony’s Honey. Just a pale imitation honey, only acceptable due to the addition of Jack Daniels.
oJägermeister- The liquor that initiated the Blitzkrieg into Poland
oJameson- Irish Whiskey (Get your Kilts ready and turn on the House of Pain!)
oJohnny Walker Black Label- Because who can really afford Blue Label
oMaker’s Mark- Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey (They put wax on the cap so must be special….right?)
oPatron Silver- Tequila, for sipping not mixing. Any mixing of this will immediately require removal of rights to future tequila offers.
oScrewball- Peanut butter inspired Whiskey (paired with a chocolate liquor makes for the best adult Reese’s Cup)
Estimated value: 500 US real money dollars.
WARNING: Contains alcohol and will only be given to an adult of legal age. Otherwise all alcohol items will be seized and consumed by Operation personnel. Off duty. We swear!
Also, don’t make IEDs.
MUR Basket
$1
MUT Gift Card Tree Basket
$10
🎉 Silent Auction Alert! 🎉MUT Gift Card Tree Basket.
Est Value ($150.00)
Looking for the perfect gift or a treat for yourself? Our Silent Auction Gift Basket is packed with over $100 in gift cards to some of your favorite places!
🎁 What’s inside:
Gift Cards to iconic stores like Marshalls, Home Goods, TJ Maxx 🛍️
Restaurant Gift Cards to Panera Bread 🍞
Visa Gift Card (spend it anywhere!) 💳
Amazon Gift Card for all your shopping needs 📦
And MORE surprises! 🎉
💥 Don’t miss your chance to grab this amazing basket with something for everyone! Bid now and treat yourself to a little bit of everything!
Gift basket estimated value $150
MUC Basket
$10
MUC encourages you to Kick Back and Relax!
Est Value ($200.00)
You’ve worked hard this year and now it’s time to kick back, relax, and enjoy the holidays. MUC has created a carefully curated basket of goodies to help you and your family (or friends) enjoy the long, cold nights.
• A smooth, silky bottle of red and a bright, fruity bottle of white wine to enjoy with some appetizers and friends or curled up in front of the fire with a good book.
• And for added fun, we’ve included an Ice Wine – serve it chilled with some cheese or some Esther Price chocolates and Winan’s chocolate covered pretzels we’ve included!
• 2 wine glasses and a corkscrew.
• A warm, cozy throw to wrap up in.
• When you’re ready to get out of the house, kick back in a reclining lounger at the Greene (or other Cinemark theater) and take in a movie on us with $60.00 worth of movie passes (enough for a party of 4).
• Looking for something more action packed to do with friends or family? How about $35.00 worth of passes to Round 1 where you can enjoy bowling, all sorts of arcade games, and even Karaoke!
• And if when you’re feeling especially lucky, the set of Holiday Lottery Tickets are just the “ticket”. Who knows what fortune awaits you!!
Estimated Value: $200
MU CAR CARE BUCKET
$5
MU Car Care Bucket
Est Value ($100.00 +)
The perfect gift for your favorite car enthusiast.
We all know those people who are grieving the end of car show season and the excuse to spend time with their favorite “gal.” Help them out with this bucket full of easy ways to show their car some love all winter long.
Let’s face it, winter is not the ideal time for a full-blown car wash on the driveway, but we still want to keep our rides looking good. This package gives you the option to keep your car dust free and shiny with minimal effort if she’s spoiled enough to stay in the garage all winter or to do a more complete wash if you’re out for a joy ride and get a little dirtier.
The California Duster works like magic to lift and remove dust instead of just pushing it around. No paint scratches here! And no need to ignore your garaged ride all winter. What a great way to spend time together and admire her shine.
She wants even more time and attention? Spend more time bonding with Black Magic Ceramic and one of the four Speed Master Cloud 9 Microfiber Buffing Towels to lovingly polish her back to her full glory.
You’re also covered if the roads are dry and you take her out for a spin and pick up more grime than anticipated. Step it up a notch with a sponge bath. ONR – Optimum No Rinse Wash and Shine – lets you wash in the middle of winter and safely clean the exterior with no need for rinsing. Grab that 5 gallon wash bucket and dip in the Cobra Supreme Micro-Chenille Wash Mitt to gently wash your precious ride. Look under the grit guard when you’re done, and you’ll be glad you made the effort.
Now grab the Speed Master Notorious D.R.Y Towel - 26 x 36 inches of dual pile microfiber to let you dry the entire body without worrying about leaving behind scratches or swirls.
If you prefer to more lovingly work a section at a time, the four Speed Master Cloud 9 Microfiber Buffing Towels are perfect for the job.
Total value of all these fantastic ways to pamper your car? OVER $100!
