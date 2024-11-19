National Museum of the United States Air Force's Silent Auction

Basket Includes: Estimated value: 500 US real money dollars. •Vintage US 7.62 ammo crate, used by grizzled troops likely pulling bandoleers from within. This crate brings forth memories and smells of a time from the distant past…or last weekend if you are still doing range time. •4’x4’ ULCANS Desert Netting, ready to put that final touch of color and nonconforming outline onto your ghillie suit. The metaphoric garnish for any adventurer. •Meal. Ready-to-Eat (MRE), flavored to suit any grunts taste buds and loaded with enough calories to ruin any diet. Included within is the tried and true heating system that not only will bring frozen dehydrated rations to room temperatures, but also can be modified to a variety of IEDs. • Assorted Polymerus Quackus in environmentally appropriate camouflaging patterns. Installed in each is an audible signaling devise, but has been suppressed to tactically appropriate levels as to not give up your hide-site. •Enhanced lime flavored dihydrogen oxide contained within state of the art metallic packaging. This item has been reviewed by the Vehicle Control Official and deemed “technically legal” to consume while operating heavy equipment. Might be a complicated conversation with local law enforcement, shore patrol or constables. •Class A Survival Kit, containing what the Swiss would find an “acceptable” amount of tools and equipment. Versatile enough to support a bivouac in any austere environment. •Tony’s Honey, what all displaced loved ones dream of receiving within a care package from home. A touch of nature’s gold to sweeten a canteen cup of Ranger’s Soup. •Towel, embroidered, bees and hive. A potentially unauthorized non-issued item smuggled in by sly ground pounders wanting a reminder of home. •Mandatory Marine writing devices. •Assorted flavored danger water – oCasamigos- Tequila (1 tequila, 2 tequila, 3 tequila, floor.) oCrystal Skull Vodka- (The preferred vodka of Mitchell Hedges and Indiana Jones) oFireball- Cinnamon flavored Whiskey (for those that don’t like to drink real whiskeys.) oHennessy- Cognac (If it’s good enough for the Doolittle Raiders, it’s good enough for you!) oJack Daniels Tennessee Honey- but not Tony’s Honey. Just a pale imitation honey, only acceptable due to the addition of Jack Daniels. oJägermeister- The liquor that initiated the Blitzkrieg into Poland oJameson- Irish Whiskey (Get your Kilts ready and turn on the House of Pain!) oJohnny Walker Black Label- Because who can really afford Blue Label oMaker’s Mark- Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey (They put wax on the cap so must be special….right?) oPatron Silver- Tequila, for sipping not mixing. Any mixing of this will immediately require removal of rights to future tequila offers. oScrewball- Peanut butter inspired Whiskey (paired with a chocolate liquor makes for the best adult Reese’s Cup) Estimated value: 500 US real money dollars. WARNING: Contains alcohol and will only be given to an adult of legal age. Otherwise all alcohol items will be seized and consumed by Operation personnel. Off duty. We swear! Also, don’t make IEDs.

