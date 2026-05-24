National Night Out Against Crime

About this event
Two priority table location at the event, speaking time on program, extra-large logo and name on all programs, posters, press notices and banner; two tickets to 68th Precinct Community Council’s next event
Priority table location at the event, speaking time on program, extra-large logo and name on all programs, posters, press notices and banner; two tickets to 68th Precinct Community Council’s next event
Priority table location at the event, large logo and name on all programs, posters, press notices and banner; one ticket to 68th Precinct Community Council’s next event Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Table at the event, large logo and name on all programs, posters, press notices and banner; one ticket to 68th Precinct Community Council’s next event
Table at the event, name on programs, posters, press notices and banner
Name on program
Only for non profit organizations
$
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