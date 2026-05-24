Hosted by

68th Precinct Community Council Inc.

About this event

National Night Out Against Crime

Shore Rd & 78th St

Brooklyn, NY 11209, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$2,000

 Two priority table location at the event, speaking time on program, extra-large logo and name on all programs, posters, press notices and banner; two tickets to 68th Precinct Community Council’s next event

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Priority table location at the event, speaking time on program, extra-large logo and name on all programs, posters, press notices and banner; two tickets to 68th Precinct Community Council’s next event

Silver Sponsor
$500

Priority table location at the event, large logo and name on all programs, posters, press notices and banner; one ticket to 68th Precinct Community Council’s next event Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

Bronze Sponsor
$250

Table at the event, large logo and name on all programs, posters, press notices and banner; one ticket to 68th Precinct Community Council’s next event

Friends
$100

Table at the event, name on programs, posters, press notices and banner

Supporter
$50

Name on program

Supporter
$50
Table Sponsor
$25

Only for non profit organizations

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