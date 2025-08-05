eventClosed

National Night Out Silent Auction

514 56th St, Kenosha, WI 53140, USA

Overnight Stay at the Apis Boutique Hotel item
Overnight Stay at the Apis Boutique Hotel
$50

A one night stay at The Apis Hotel and Restaurant 614 56th st Kenosha, WI. Retail value $299

Porter Lane Home Candle item
Porter Lane Home Candle
$10

Porter Lane Home Candle donated by Dawn's Style. Hand poured all natural coconut wax candle with premium fragrance oil.

Sold only at Dawn's Style 633 58th st Downtown Kenosha

Public Brewing Company Basket item
Public Brewing Company Basket
$30

A basket donated by Public Brewing Company containing branded playing cards, stickers, Koozie, hat, beer and more. Must be 21+ to bid.

Dinner at La Fogata item
Dinner at La Fogata
$20

$50 gift card donated by La Fogata Mexican Grill.

Alpaca Art Gift Certificate item
Alpaca Art Gift Certificate
$10

A $25 gift certificate donated by Alpaca Art.

Dinner at Ono Sushi item
Dinner at Ono Sushi
$30

A 3-Course Sushi Dinner for 2 at Ono Kenosha.

Budding Artist Basket item
Budding Artist Basket
$25

A basket donated by one of our members containing a sketchbook, watercolor book, canvas, colored pencils, watercolor paint, acrylic paint, and paint brushes.

Movie Night Basket item
Movie Night Basket
$20

A basket donated by one of our members containing a fluffy blanket, all three How to Train Your Dragon movies, candy, and popcorn!

Perfect Picnic Basket item
Perfect Picnic Basket
$20

A basket donated by one of our members containing a picnic blanket, plates, bowls, utensils, cups, napkins, and a Bluetooth speaker/light.

