National Night Out Silent Auction

514 56th St, Kenosha, WI 53140, USA
A one night stay at The Apis Hotel and Restaurant 614 56th st Kenosha, WI. Retail value $299
Porter Lane Home Candle donated by Dawn's Style. Hand poured all natural coconut wax candle with premium fragrance oil.
Sold only at Dawn's Style 633 58th st Downtown Kenosha
A basket donated by Public Brewing Company containing branded playing cards, stickers, Koozie, hat, beer and more. Must be 21+ to bid.
$50 gift card donated by La Fogata Mexican Grill.
A $25 gift certificate donated by Alpaca Art.
A 3-Course Sushi Dinner for 2 at Ono Kenosha.
A basket donated by one of our members containing a sketchbook, watercolor book, canvas, colored pencils, watercolor paint, acrylic paint, and paint brushes.
A basket donated by one of our members containing a fluffy blanket, all three How to Train Your Dragon movies, candy, and popcorn!
A basket donated by one of our members containing a picnic blanket, plates, bowls, utensils, cups, napkins, and a Bluetooth speaker/light.
