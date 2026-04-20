National Nonprofit Capacity Consortium

We are selecting 50 nonprofits nationwide to provide complimentary 1st year Founding Members of NNCC.
This cohort is designed for organizations that are serious about:
- Strengthening their infrastructure
- Increasing funding access
- Expanding their reach and impact
Founding Member Benefits Include:
- Official Founding Member Designation (National Recognition)
- Featured in the NNCC National Nonprofit Directory
- Access to curated funding opportunities
- Monthly capacity-building & strategy sessions
- Opportunities for national partnerships & collaborations
- Participation in consortium-led grant initiatives
- Spotlight opportunities (media, reports, events)
- Priority access to pilot programs and resources
⚠️ This is a selective cohort. Applications are reviewed, and organizations are chosen based on alignment and readiness.
We are selecting 50 nonprofits nationwide to provide complimentary 1st year Founding Members of NNCC.
This cohort is designed for organizations that are serious about:
- Strengthening their infrastructure
- Increasing funding access
- Expanding their reach and impact
Founding Member Benefits Include:
- Official Founding Member Designation (National Recognition)
- Featured in the NNCC National Nonprofit Directory
- Access to curated funding opportunities
- Monthly capacity-building & strategy sessions
- Opportunities for national partnerships & collaborations
- Participation in consortium-led grant initiatives
- Spotlight opportunities (media, reports, events)
- Priority access to pilot programs and resources
⚠️ This is a selective cohort. Applications are reviewed, and organizations are chosen based on alignment and readiness.