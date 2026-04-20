National Nonprofit Capacity Consortium

We are selecting 50 nonprofits nationwide to provide complimentary 1st year Founding Members of NNCC.





This cohort is designed for organizations that are serious about:

Strengthening their infrastructure

Increasing funding access

Expanding their reach and impact

Founding Member Benefits Include:

Official Founding Member Designation (National Recognition)

Featured in the NNCC National Nonprofit Directory

Access to curated funding opportunities

Monthly capacity-building & strategy sessions

Opportunities for national partnerships & collaborations

Participation in consortium-led grant initiatives

Spotlight opportunities (media, reports, events)

Priority access to pilot programs and resources

⚠️ This is a selective cohort. Applications are reviewed, and organizations are chosen based on alignment and readiness.