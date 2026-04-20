The Power of Help Incorporated

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The Power of Help Incorporated

About the memberships

National Nonprofit Capacity Consortium

Founding Member (Application-Based – Limited Access)
Free

We are selecting 50 nonprofits nationwide to provide complimentary 1st year Founding Members of NNCC.


This cohort is designed for organizations that are serious about:

  • Strengthening their infrastructure
  • Increasing funding access
  • Expanding their reach and impact

Founding Member Benefits Include:

  • Official Founding Member Designation (National Recognition)
  • Featured in the NNCC National Nonprofit Directory
  • Access to curated funding opportunities
  • Monthly capacity-building & strategy sessions
  • Opportunities for national partnerships & collaborations
  • Participation in consortium-led grant initiatives
  • Spotlight opportunities (media, reports, events)
  • Priority access to pilot programs and resources

⚠️ This is a selective cohort. Applications are reviewed, and organizations are chosen based on alignment and readiness.

Founding Member - Early Access Tier - LIMITED SPACES
$99

Valid until May 23, 2027

Early Access Tier Benefits Include:

  • Official Founding Member Designation (National Recognition)
  • Featured in the NNCC National Nonprofit Directory
  • Access to curated funding opportunities
  • Monthly capacity-building & strategy sessions
  • Opportunities for national partnerships & collaborations
  • Participation in consortium-led grant initiatives
  • Spotlight opportunities (media, reports, events)
  • Priority access to pilot programs and resources

Additionally for this Tier

  • Access to funding alerts & strategy calls
  • Templates, tools, and grant systems
  • Partner matchmaking opportunities
Founding Member - Scaling Tier - LIMITED SPACES
$199

Valid until May 23, 2027

Early Access Tier Benefits Include:

  • Official Founding Member Designation (National Recognition)
  • Featured in the NNCC National Nonprofit Directory
  • Access to curated funding opportunities
  • Monthly capacity-building & strategy sessions
  • Opportunities for national partnerships & collaborations
  • Participation in consortium-led grant initiatives
  • Spotlight opportunities (media, reports, events)
  • Priority access to pilot programs and resources
  • Access to funding alerts & strategy calls
  • Templates, tools, and grant systems
  • Partner matchmaking opportunities

Additionally for the tier:

  • Quarterly 1:1 strategy sessions
  • Grant review support
  • Access to funding collaborations
Founding Member - Leadership Tier - LIMITED SPACES
$249

Valid until May 23, 2027

Early Access Tier Benefits Include:

  • Official Founding Member Designation (National Recognition)
  • Featured in the NNCC National Nonprofit Directory
  • Access to curated funding opportunities
  • Monthly capacity-building & strategy sessions
  • Opportunities for national partnerships & collaborations
  • Participation in consortium-led grant initiatives
  • Spotlight opportunities (media, reports, events)
  • Priority access to pilot programs and resources
  • Access to funding alerts & strategy calls
  • Templates, tools, and grant systems
  • Partner matchmaking opportunities
  • Quarterly 1:1 strategy sessions
  • Grant review support
  • Access to funding collaborations

Additionally for this tier:

  • Priority access to consortium grants
  • Executive roundtables
  • National spotlight opportunities

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!