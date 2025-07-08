National Overdose Awareness: Louder Than Silence

Henderson

KY 42420, USA

Champion Sponsor
$500
• Recognition as a Champion Sponsor on event materials • Logo featured on event signage and social media promotions as well as t-shirts • Exclusive booth space at the event • Verbal recognition during announcements
Advocate Sponsor
$250
• Logo on social media • Name listed on signage as well as t-shirts • Special booth space • Name mentioned in announcements
Supporter Sponsor
$125
• Name/logo on social media • Special booth space
Community Friend
$75
• Name listed on social media • Special booth space

