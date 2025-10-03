National Sign Language Assessment (NSLA)

Offered by
Partial results report with no diagnostic feedback.
The standard to complete the full report with diagnostic feedback is up to 14 business days. The report with no full diagnostic feedback is up to 10 business days.
Please make payment online. Please contact the NSLA office if alternate payment arrangements are needed.
Payment, including purchase order, is due at least one week before the evaluation date, or the evaluation will be rescheduled.
If any of the following occurs, the candidate(s) will not be reimbursed the prepaid evaluation fee:
No other than our zoom recording is allowed.
The NSLA registration purchases are non-transferable. The registration fees will not be refundable within one week of the scheduled appointment. Refund requests must be submitted in writing at least 8 days prior to the scheduled appointment. Please note: We will assess a $20 administrative fee for any refund processed. Please provide a minimum of 30 days to receive your refund.
Full results report with diagnostic feedback.
The Expedite Service is available upon request for assessment results within 3 business days. This service is $80, in addition to the cost of the assessment and report fee.
If the candidate’s NSLA report has been lost, stolen, or damaged and the candidate needs to replace their NSLA report, they may request a replacement report. The cost for this service is $45.
