National Sign Language Assessment (NSLA)

Partial results report with no diagnostic feedback.

TIMELINE

The standard to complete the full report with diagnostic feedback is up to 14 business days. The report with no full diagnostic feedback is up to 10 business days.

PAYMENT

Please make payment online. Please contact the NSLA office if alternate payment arrangements are needed.

Payment, including purchase order, is due at least one week before the evaluation date, or the evaluation will be rescheduled.

If any of the following occurs, the candidate(s) will not be reimbursed the prepaid evaluation fee:

Candidate(s) cancels NSLA evaluation less than 48 hours prior to the scheduled evaluation date.

Candidate(s) does not show up for the scheduled NSLA evaluation.

Candidate(s) arrive more than 10 minutes late for the scheduled NSLA evaluation. Evaluation will also be canceled due to late arrivals impacting other scheduled evaluations.

RECORDING

No other than our zoom recording is allowed.

REFUND POLICY

The NSLA registration purchases are non-transferable. The registration fees will not be refundable within one week of the scheduled appointment. Refund requests must be submitted in writing at least 8 days prior to the scheduled appointment. Please note: We will assess a $20 administrative fee for any refund processed. Please provide a minimum of 30 days to receive your refund.