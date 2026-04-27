National Entrepreneur Summit & Expo "New York Edition" June 11th, 2026 Location Queens, New York City

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About this event
169-65 137th Ave, Jamaica, NY 11434, USA
One winner will win the two tickets for a "Women Who Innovate Sunset Cruise" an evening of networking celebration & women in business. June 19, 2026, 6:15 pm Boarding.
SEE Flyer for more details.
Booth space & 2 chairs
Vendors will have a speaking opportunity or keynote slot
Featured in social media after the event
Mention in Thank-You acknowledgement
Opportunity to distribute samples or promotional materials
Boost your visibility at The National Entrepreneur Summit & Expo – New York Edition with a KUE in-app mobile brand campaign. Reach attendees through targeted digital brand exposure before, during, and after the event. Includes 250 in-app impressions. Limited-time introductory offer: $175.
Donation
Donation
Donation
Small Items are flyers, business cards, tri-folds, or postcards – maximum 100 of the same item.
All items must be received one week prior to the event unless other arrangements are made.
Large items are brochures, catalogs, multi-page or non-paper items such as samples or swag – maximum 100 of the same item.
All items must be received one week prior to the event unless other arrangements are made.
Looking to refresh your headshot for work or personal use? Jonathan Ortiz from Creative Focus Design, Inc. will be there to help you put your best face forward.
Booth + interview slot, photo at table with products, refreshments, social media posts and co-branding content.
Package Mix: Booth + interview slot, photo at table with products, refreshments, social media posts and co-branding content.
Package Mix: Booth + interview slot, photo at table with products, refreshments, social media posts and co-branding content.
Opportunity to place your logo & QR code on 500 bags along with the African American Small Business Foundation logo, LIAACC logo and the National Small Business Expo "NY Edition".
Table. Opportunity to meet and greet attendees, ask questions and share products and business information on the speaker platform. Opportunity to collect information from all exhibitors and attendees. Up to 4 employees to represent and work with the event staff.
Opportunity to meet and greet attendees, ask questions, share business information and gather information from all exhibitors. Up to 6 employees to represent and work with the event staff.
Booth
Speaking slot
List of Attendees
Featured in press releases
Business Solution Sessions
Consumer Sessions
Official Welcome address
1 Upright stage banner
1 upright registration banner
Daily real time registration for exhibitors and attendees
Featured in all marketing and media channels
Speaking Opportunity
Access to event photos
$
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