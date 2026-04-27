African American Small Business Foundation

Hosted by

African American Small Business Foundation

About this event

National Entrepreneur Summit & Expo "New York Edition" June 11th, 2026 Location Queens, New York City

Rochdale Village Ballroom

169-65 137th Ave, Jamaica, NY 11434, USA

Cruise for two Raffle tickets - Value $425
$25

One winner will win the two tickets for a "Women Who Innovate Sunset Cruise" an evening of networking celebration & women in business. June 19, 2026, 6:15 pm Boarding.

SEE Flyer for more details.



Rochdale Vendors ticket
$75

Booth space & 2 chairs

Vendors will have a speaking opportunity or keynote slot

Featured in social media after the event

Mention in Thank-You acknowledgement

Opportunity to distribute samples or promotional materials

KUE Brand Campaign – Introductory Offer
$175

Boost your visibility at The National Entrepreneur Summit & Expo – New York Edition with a KUE in-app mobile brand campaign. Reach attendees through targeted digital brand exposure before, during, and after the event. Includes 250 in-app impressions. Limited-time introductory offer: $175.

Rochdale Expo Friend
$10

Donation

Rochdale Expo Builder
$15

Donation


Rochdale Expo Champion
$20

Donation


General Admission
$25
Promotional Information Table
$25

Small Items are flyers, business cards, tri-folds, or postcards – maximum 100 of the same item.

All items must be received one week prior to the event unless other arrangements are made.

Promotional Information Table
$50

 Large items are brochures, catalogs, multi-page or non-paper items such as samples or swag – maximum 100 of the same item.

 All items must be received one week prior to the event unless other arrangements are made.



Professional Headshot
$30

Looking to refresh your headshot for work or personal use? Jonathan Ortiz from Creative Focus Design, Inc. will be there to help you put your best face forward.


Exhibitors
$175

Booth + interview slot, photo at table with products, refreshments, social media posts and co-branding content.


Exhibitor - Partners
$200

Package Mix: Booth + interview slot, photo at table with products, refreshments, social media posts and co-branding content.



Exhibitor - Non-Members
$225

Package Mix: Booth + interview slot, photo at table with products, refreshments, social media posts and co-branding content.



Gift Bags
$1,500

Opportunity to place your logo & QR code on 500 bags along with the African American Small Business Foundation logo, LIAACC logo and the National Small Business Expo "NY Edition".

Health & Wellness Supporter
$1,500

Table. Opportunity to meet and greet attendees, ask questions and share products and business information on the speaker platform. Opportunity to collect information from all exhibitors and attendees. Up to 4 employees to represent and work with the event staff.



Customer Connoisseur Service / Supporter
$1,500

Opportunity to meet and greet attendees, ask questions, share business information and gather information from all exhibitors. Up to 6 employees to represent and work with the event staff.



Food Sponsor
$1,500

Booth

Speaking slot

List of Attendees

Featured in press releases




Event Sponsor 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
$2,500

Business Solution Sessions

  • Mention in event press releases and access to exhibitors and attendee data.
  • How to Start a Small Business
  • Access to Capital
  • Certifications
  • Government Contracts & more


Event Sponsor 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
$2,500

Consumer Sessions

  • Mention in event press releases and access to exhibitors and attendee data.
  • Life Improvement - Healthy Choices - Life Insurance, etc.
  • Business Evaluation Report
Co-title Sponsorship
$5,000

Official Welcome address

1 Upright stage banner

1 upright registration banner

Daily real time registration for exhibitors and attendees

Featured in all marketing and media channels

Speaking Opportunity

Access to event photos



Add a donation for African American Small Business Foundation

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