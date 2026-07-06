National Society Daughters of the American Revolution - Prince William Resolves Chapter Annual Dues

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Take advantage of our Chapter Early Bird now!
Chapter Member: $84 by September 1 (Early Bird), $94 by October 1, $104 after October 1
National Dues $ 52.00
State Dues 7.00
Chapter 25.00
TOTAL. $ 84.00
Chapter Member: $94 by October 1, $104 after October 1
Chapter Member: $104 after October 1
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Donate to America 250!, Community Service Awards, Project Patriot, Service to Veterans, The Flag of the USA, National Defense
$
Donate to American History, Community Classroom, Conservation, Constitution Week, DAR Schools, Literacy Promotion, Americanism, American Heritage
$
Donate to America 250!, Genealogy, American Heritage, Commemorative Events, Constitution Week, Historic Preservation
$
General donation (for any committee or Chapter Regent project), or, a specific committee. Please indicate in the comments section on the next page which committee you wish to donate to.
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Your gift to the Sunshine Fund helps provide confidential financial assistance to chapter members who may need help paying their dues, allowing them to maintain their membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution. Every contribution helps ensure that no member is left behind due to financial hardship.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!