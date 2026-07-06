National Society Daughters of the American Revolution - Prince William Resolves

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National Society Daughters of the American Revolution - Prince William Resolves

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National Society Daughters of the American Revolution - Prince William Resolves Chapter Annual Dues

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Member Dues Early Bird (now to September 1) item
Member Dues Early Bird (now to September 1)
$84
Available until Sep 1

Take advantage of our Chapter Early Bird now!

Chapter Member: $84 by September 1 (Early Bird), $94 by October 1, $104 after October 1


National Dues $ 52.00

State Dues 7.00

Chapter 25.00

TOTAL. $ 84.00

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Member Dues By October 1 item
Member Dues By October 1
$94

Chapter Member: $94 by October 1, $104 after October 1

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Member Dues After October 1 item
Member Dues After October 1
$104

Chapter Member: $104 after October 1


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Associate Member Dues until September 1 item
Associate Member Dues until September 1
$12.50
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Associate dues by October 1 item
Associate dues by October 1
$15
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Associate dues after October 1 item
Associate dues after October 1
$20
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Donation to Patriotism Committee Projects item
Donation to Patriotism Committee Projects
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Donate to America 250!, Community Service Awards, Project Patriot, Service to Veterans, The Flag of the USA, National Defense

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Donate to Education Committee Projects item
Donate to Education Committee Projects
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Donate to American History, Community Classroom, Conservation, Constitution Week, DAR Schools, Literacy Promotion, Americanism, American Heritage

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Donate to Historic Preservation Committee Projects item
Donate to Historic Preservation Committee Projects
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Donate to America 250!, Genealogy, American Heritage, Commemorative Events, Constitution Week, Historic Preservation

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Make a General Donation item
Make a General Donation
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

General donation (for any committee or Chapter Regent project), or, a specific committee. Please indicate in the comments section on the next page which committee you wish to donate to.

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Sunshine Fund Donation item
Sunshine Fund Donation
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Your gift to the Sunshine Fund helps provide confidential financial assistance to chapter members who may need help paying their dues, allowing them to maintain their membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution. Every contribution helps ensure that no member is left behind due to financial hardship.

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