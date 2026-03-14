National Society Of Arts And Letters Arizona - Couples Membership

About the memberships
Valid until April 6, 2027
A membership for two (spouse/significant other) is $150 annual fee. Please add the second member’s name in the “Additional member” field. Once submitted, you will receive an email confirmation and receipt.
Your membership in NSAL Arizona Chapter is tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. No goods or services are provided in exchange for this donation. Thank you!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!