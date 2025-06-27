National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution William Dunbar Chapter

Offered by

National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution William Dunbar Chapter

About this shop

William Dunbar Chapter NSDAR online store

Regular Membership Dues item
Regular Membership Dues
$80

Regular membership is $80 which is made up of the year's dues for National ($52), State ($14), and Chapter ($14).

Associate Membership Dues item
Associate Membership Dues
$14

Associate membership is available to those who are a full member in another chapter, but have a connection or want to support William Dunbar Chapter in addition.

Donate to the President General's Project item
Donate to the President General's Project
$2.50

Our Legacy In Bloom - Each donation is $2.50. Choose 3 to donate $7.50 for the Storage Administration 3 yr term

Jan 12, 2026 Luncheon-American Revolution in the Gulf South item
Jan 12, 2026 Luncheon-American Revolution in the Gulf South
$20

January 12, 2026 Luncheon after program by Dr. Max Grivno at Historic Natchez Foundation

February 9, 2026, Defense Luncheon 11:30 a.m. Magnolia Hall item
February 9, 2026, Defense Luncheon 11:30 a.m. Magnolia Hall
$25

Speaker: Gabi Crousillac, Wreaths Across America Natchez Coordinator

Self tours of Magnolia Hall at 11 a.m. and Luncheon/Program 11:30 a.m.

May 4, 2026 Birthday Celebration Luncheon at Monmouth item
May 4, 2026 Birthday Celebration Luncheon at Monmouth
$58

Includes tax and tip along with the 3-course, seated luncheon, guided tour, live music, cash bar, group photo(wear red and/or white and/or blue

Prospective Member Application Fees item
Prospective Member Application Fees
$156

You should choose this item only if our registrar has instructed you to do so. It includes the application fee ($75) and a year's dues for National ($52), State ($14), Chapter ($14) and a State Regent's Project Donation ($1).

Reinstatement Fee and Dues item
Reinstatement Fee and Dues
$91

Only choose this item if your membership has lapsed and you are in communication with the registrar or treasurer who have asked you to submit this. It includes Fee ($10) and the year's dues for National ($52), State ($14), Chapter ($14) and State Regent's Project Donation ($1)

Unrestricted Donation to William Dunbar Chapter NSDAR item
Unrestricted Donation to William Dunbar Chapter NSDAR
$10

Each "item" is $10 and you can select up to 10 for a donation of $100.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!