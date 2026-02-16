National Women's Political Caucus LA Metro

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National Women's Political Caucus LA Metro

About the memberships

National Women's Political Caucus LA Metro's Memberships

General Membership
$80

Valid until April 23, 2027

As a member of National Women’s Political Caucus, your membership helps elect pro-choice women to legislative bodies at the national, state, county and local level. You get access to membership trainings and events.

Supporting Member
$100

Valid until April 23, 2027

As a supporting member of National Women’s Political Caucus, your membership helps elect pro-choice women to legislative bodies at the national, state, county and local level and supports ongoing education, training, and event planning.

Sustaining Member
$150

No expiration

As a sustaining member of National Women’s Political Caucus, your membership helps elect pro-choice women to legislative bodies at the national, state, county and local level and sustains ongoing education, training, and events planning.

Student/Fixed Income
$40

Valid until April 23, 2027

As a member of National Women’s Political Caucus, your membership helps elect pro-choice women to legislative bodies at the national, state, county and local level and sustains ongoing education, training, and events planning.

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