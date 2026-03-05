🎉 "WE WIN" - National Youth Congress 2026 Registration 🙌🔥

Get ready for a powerful night of worship, music, and inspiration at the C.L.G. National Youth Congress Friday Concert! 🎶✨





This ticket is for NON-Registered individuals.





Friday July 17th @ 7:30pm

Double Tree Hilton Hotel

2101 Dixie Drive

Jacksonville, FL





Join us as the dynamic National Youth Congress Young Adult Choir opens the evening, setting the atmosphere with uplifting, spirit-filled praise 🙌🏽🎤. Then experience an unforgettable live performance from award-winning gospel artist Melvin Crispell 🎧🔥





Known for his soul-stirring vocals and his hit song “God Is,” Melvin Crispell brings a passionate, contemporary sound that has touched audiences across the country. His heartfelt delivery and anointed presence create a worship experience that goes beyond music—it’s a moment you won’t want to miss 💜🙏🏽





Whether you’re coming to worship, be encouraged, or simply enjoy incredible gospel music, this Friday night concert promises to be a highlight of the Congress 🌟🎵

Secure your spot and come ready for an evening filled with praise, purpose, and powerful music! 🎟️🙌🏽