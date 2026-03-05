🎉 "WE WIN" - National Youth Congress 2026 Registration 🙌🔥

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🎉 Conference Special Alert! 🎉
🔹 Ages 13 & up: Only $75
That’s right — same powerful sessions, same amazing worship, same life-changing experience… now at a special conference rate! Admission to the Night of Worship featuring Melvin Crispell is included with this registration.
Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to be part of something BIG. Lock in your spot today at www.clgnyc.org!
🎉 Conference Special Alert! 🎉
🔹 Ages 12 & under: Just $55
That’s right — same powerful sessions, same amazing worship, same life-changing experience… now at a special conference rate! Admission to the Night of Worship featuring Melvin Crispell is included with this registration.
Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to be part of something BIG. Lock in your spot today at www.clgnyc.org!
Get ready for a powerful night of worship, music, and inspiration at the C.L.G. National Youth Congress Friday Concert! 🎶✨
This ticket is for NON-Registered individuals.
Friday July 17th @ 7:30pm
Double Tree Hilton Hotel
2101 Dixie Drive
Jacksonville, FL
Join us as the dynamic National Youth Congress Young Adult Choir opens the evening, setting the atmosphere with uplifting, spirit-filled praise 🙌🏽🎤. Then experience an unforgettable live performance from award-winning gospel artist Melvin Crispell 🎧🔥
Known for his soul-stirring vocals and his hit song “God Is,” Melvin Crispell brings a passionate, contemporary sound that has touched audiences across the country. His heartfelt delivery and anointed presence create a worship experience that goes beyond music—it’s a moment you won’t want to miss 💜🙏🏽
Whether you’re coming to worship, be encouraged, or simply enjoy incredible gospel music, this Friday night concert promises to be a highlight of the Congress 🌟🎵
Secure your spot and come ready for an evening filled with praise, purpose, and powerful music! 🎟️🙌🏽
Get your commemorative CLG National Youth Congress T-shirt today! Note: Sizes 2XL and larger will cost additional $5.
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