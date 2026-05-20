Native Boulevards Program Registration

About this event
Join your neighbors in buying native plants. This cost includes the plants, mulch, and mulch delivery. If you want two Full-Sun/Part-Sun shares, increase your quantity to 2.
Join your neighbors in buying native plants. This cost includes the plants, mulch, and mulch delivery. If you want two Full-Shade shares, increase your quantity to 2.
Help make the program more accessible by contributing to the scholarship fund. All funds collected will be used to reduce the program's cost for more neighbors who need it. Give any amount you want.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!