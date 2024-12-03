Native Empowerment's shop

You may choose from:
Indian Givers, Jack Weatherford;
Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann;
Neither Wolf nor Dog, Kent Nerburn;
Indigenous People’s History, Roxanne D Ortiz; Stand Off, Standing Rock, Jacqueline Keeler;
Almanac of the Dead, Leslie Marmon Silko;
Like a Hurricane, Paul Chaat Smith;
Ojibway Warrior, Dennis Banks;
Black Snake, Kathleen Wilteburg Todrys;
All The Real Indians Died Off: 20 other Myths about Native Americans, Dina G Whitaker, et al;
Of all Tribes, Joseph Bruchac;
Prison Writings of Leonard Peltier, L. Peltier; Absolutely True Diary P/T Indian, S. Alexie;
Native American Stories for Kids, Tom P. Weso; and No Spiritual Surrender, Klee Benally.
