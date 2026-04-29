Native Plant Sale

About this event
800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton
A mix of Thread-leaf Tickseed, Pink Turtlehead, Penstemon calycosus, New England Aster, Black Eyed Susan, and Social Sedge.
The residential garden plants have been chosen based on their neat form, adaptability and success with little care from the gardner, other than weeding. Weeding is one of those life maintenance chores that much as we would like, cannot be ignored.
The small garden will require 20-25 square feet.
A mix of Thread-leaf Tickseed, Pink Turtlehead, Penstemon calycosus, New England Aster, Black Eyed Susan, and Social Sedge.
The residential garden plants have been chosen based on their neat form, adaptability and success with little care from the gardner, other than weeding. Weeding is one of those life maintenance chores that much as we would like, cannot be ignored.
The large garden will require 35-40 square feet.
A mix of Eastern Bee Balm, Pink Tickseed, Butterfly Weed, Penstemon digitalis, Aromatic Aster, Prairie dropseed.
The residential garden plants have been chosen based on their neat form, adaptability and success with little care from the gardner, other than weeding. Weeding is one of those life maintenance chores that much as we would like, cannot be ignored.
The small garden will require 20-25 square feet.
A mix of Eastern Bee Balm, Pink Tickseed, Butterfly Weed, Penstemon digitalis, Aromatic Aster, Prairie dropseed.
The residential garden plants have been chosen based on their neat form, adaptability and success with little care from the gardner, other than weeding. Weeding is one of those life maintenance chores that much as we would like, cannot be ignored.
The large garden will require 35-40 square feet.
A mix of Tennessee Coneflower, Bee Balm, Ox-eye Sunflower, Joe-pye, Summer Phlox, Indian Grass, and Switch Grass.
The meadow garden plants have been chosen as a general representation of common meadow plants. Most are quite tall, and spread more widely than a typical ornamental garden plant. Most provide food, cover, and overwintering opportunities for a variety of birds, butterflies and various pollinators.
The meadow garden is only offered in the large size to accommodate a larger selection with two grass species. This garden should cover a 40-50 square foot area.
A mix of Pale Purple Coneflower, Wild Bergamot, Tall Tickseed, Rattlesnake Master, Prairie Blazing Star, Indian Grass, and Little Bluestem.
The meadow garden plants have been chosen as a general representation of common meadow plants. Most are quite tall, and spread more widely than a typical ornamental garden plant. Most provide food, cover, and overwintering opportunities for a variety of birds, butterflies and various pollinators.
The meadow garden is only offered in the large size to accommodate a larger selection with two grass species. This garden should cover a 40-50 square foot area.
A mix of Wild Columbine, Jacobs Ladder, Woodland Phlox, Big leaf Aster, and Creeping Sedge.
The shade garden plants have been chosen for their ability not just to survive but perform well in shadier locations. There is more to the shade than Hosta and we’ve tried to provide a few plants you may find become your favorites in this more challenging environment.
The small garden will require 15-20 square feet.
A mix of Wild Columbine, Jacobs Ladder, Woodland Phlox, Big leaf Aster, and Creeping Sedge.
The shade garden plants have been chosen for their ability not just to survive but perform well in shadier locations. There is more to the shade than Hosta and we’ve tried to provide a few plants you may find become your favorites in this more challenging environment.
The large garden will require 25-30 square feet.
A mix of Creeping Phlox, Foam Flower, Autumn Bride, Zig-zag Goldenrod, and White Tinged Sedge.
The shade garden plants have been chosen for their ability not just to survive but perform well in shadier locations. There is more to the shade than Hosta and we’ve tried to provide a few plants you may find become your favorites in this more challenging environment.
The small garden will require 15-20 square feet.
A mix of Creeping Phlox, Foam Flower, Autumn Bride, Zig-zag Goldenrod, and White Tinged Sedge.
The shade garden plants have been chosen for their ability not just to survive but perform well in shadier locations. There is more to the shade than Hosta and we’ve tried to provide a few plants you may find become your favorites in this more challenging environment.
The large garden will require 25-30 square feet.
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