Native Plant Sale

A mix of Tennessee Coneflower, Bee Balm, Ox-eye Sunflower, Joe-pye, Summer Phlox, Indian Grass, and Switch Grass.





The meadow garden plants have been chosen as a general representation of common meadow plants. Most are quite tall, and spread more widely than a typical ornamental garden plant. Most provide food, cover, and overwintering opportunities for a variety of birds, butterflies and various pollinators.





The meadow garden is only offered in the large size to accommodate a larger selection with two grass species. This garden should cover a 40-50 square foot area.