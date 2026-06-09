Native Rhythms Festival Corporate Sponsorship (TEST)

About this event
-Logo displayed on event advertising
-Three complimentary event T-shirts
-Plus, ALL the benefits of ALL lower level sponsorships!
Naming rights (Native Rhythms Festival presented by [Sponsor])
Category exclusivity
Top tier logo placement across all marketing materials
Press coverage inclusion
Exclusive signage inclusion
Speaking opportunity or workshop hosting
VIP access, host hotel accommodations for up to two guests
-Plus, ALL the benefits of ALL lower level sponsorships!
$
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