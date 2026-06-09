Native Heritage Gathering

Hosted by

Native Heritage Gathering

About this event

Native Rhythms Festival Corporate Sponsorship (TEST)

2500 Parkway Dr

Melbourne, FL 32935, USA

Keystone Sponsor
$5,000

-Logo displayed on event advertising

-Three complimentary event T-shirts

-Plus, ALL the benefits of ALL lower level sponsorships!

Presenting Sponsor
$50,000

Naming rights (Native Rhythms Festival presented by [Sponsor])

Category exclusivity

Top tier logo placement across all marketing materials

Press coverage inclusion

Exclusive signage inclusion

Speaking opportunity or workshop hosting

VIP access, host hotel accommodations for up to two guests

-Plus, ALL the benefits of ALL lower level sponsorships!

Add a donation for Native Heritage Gathering

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!