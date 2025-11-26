Native Rose Temple

💎 The 3-Month Mastery Portal: Ceremonial Authority & Sovereign Embodiment
Investment: $3,800
To the Soulful Entrepreneur Ready for Absolute Authority:
Your unique guidance deserves to be anchored in verifiable sacred integrity and a fortified energetic vessel. This intensive, 3-Month Portal is designed for the Visionary Woman ready to claim her mastery and lead transformative, traditional ceremonies.
This is more than just a training; it runs concurrently within the same proven, transformative structure as our potent Seasonal Portals. This means that over the three months, you will experience the deeply alchemical cycle of Purge, Activate, and Upgrade—applied directly to strengthen your channel while you simultaneously gain specialized ceremonial mastery. You move from simply learning skills to fully embodying Sovereign Wisdom.
🔥 Your Path to Mastery
Choose the specialized path that calls to your deepest purpose:
Option 1: Ceremonial Energy Facilitator Training
- Master the foundational principles of energetic sovereignty and sacred space.
- Level 1 teaches you to hold energetic space for yourself and learn awareness (internal/external).
- Level 2 trains you in the mastery required to hold safe, transformative space for others.
Option 2: SQRIT Advanced Ceremonial Training
- Deepen your expertise in SQRIT (Shamanic Quantum Regression Integration Techniques).
- You will master advanced ceremonial techniques and facilitate profound ancestral clearing, unlocking the remembrance of how you used your magic in past lives. Learn to channel and bring this ancestral knowledge directly into your current life for deep personal healing, enhanced channeling, precise guidance with clients, and sovereign business strategy.
The Pillars of Embodiment & Flow
This training is rooted in Surrender, Embodiment, and Sacrament, providing the systematic framework to strengthen your channel. To ensure your vessel is physically ready to hold this next level of light and guide from a place of abundance, this portal includes:
- HTMA Testing: Providing objective, scientific data on your body's current mineral and elemental state.
- Intuitive Herbal Guidance: Receive personalized, channeled herbal recommendations (instead of mineral supplements) to address physical imbalances, preparing your physical temple for Sovereign Wisdom and enduring spiritual work.
This is your portal to traditional authority and mastery. Your time to step into your full potential is now.
You are given an appointment setting link after purchase please specify which service you are resonating with today.
