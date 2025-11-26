Native Rose Temple

🌿 Personal Surrender Sessions: Sacred Release & Restoration





These profoundly sacred sessions are designed to facilitate deep surrender, helping Soulful Entrepreneurs release the chronic, bound-up tension held by the over-masculine working feminine. Choose the modality that best supports your path to restorative balance and Sovereign Wisdom:





Option 1: Personal Surrender Sessions with Ichinawa





Guided by a Shamanic Guide within a safe and sacred space, these restorative sessions utilize the gentle medicine of Ichinawa to invite profound surrender and reclaim inner balance.





Option 2: Sacred Surrender Sessions with Bufo Alvarius





Enter a profoundly sacred ceremonial container, held by a trusted Shamanic Guide, to engage with the powerful traditional Sacrament of Bufo Alvarius. This medicine offers swift access to expansive states and accelerated healing.

