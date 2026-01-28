The Nativity School 2026 Raffle

About this raffle
Enter for a chance to win $5000 cash! With only 400 tickets to be sold, purchasing 4 tickets gets you a 1 in 100 chance of winning!
Thank you to Brilliant Diamonds of Carmel Valley for providing a stunning Diamond Cross necklace. Valued at $1200, purchase a ticket for a chance to win! Perfect for a yourself or a gift!
Win a gift certificate for dinner for 2 plus tip at the famed Addison Restaurant. A Three Michelin Star experience unlike any other in San Diego. Enter for a chance to experience this unbelievable meal! Valued at $950.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!