Night At The Races

Each ticket purchased gets you admission for one person to the event and includes food, soft drinks, and beer. If you are buying 6 or more tickets please use the Group Admission below and we will reserve you a private table.
Group Admission
$210
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets
This option admits 7 people to the event (for the price of 6), guarantees you a private table, and includes all food, soft drinks, and beer. Please only purchase a Group Admission if you are confident you will use all the tickets. We want to maximize attendance the night of our event!
Buy a Horse (CLOSED)
$10
DEADLINE PASSED - NO MORE HORSE SALES
Purchase one or more horses to put your unique stamp on our event. If you buy a horse you can name it anything you want (unique, funny/punny, names are encouraged!). If your horse wins its race the night of our event, you win too!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!