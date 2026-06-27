Natural Building Workshop

About this event
Leggett, CA 95585
The annual Natural Building Overview Course at Tan Oak Park
AUG. 17-23. We have a collection of projects in progress at different phases to experience in order to engage in a broad scope of skills and techniques, including:
-Stacked rock foundations
-Cob (including Charcoal Cob)
-Waddle and daub
-Pole framing
-Bark/Clay infill
-Earth floor
-Earth plaster (multiple coats)
We will also have deep detailed discussions of Natural Building premises, design strategies, characteristics of architectural components, locating/evaluating appropriate materials (stone, clay, wood, fiber…), upcycling “waste” from forest stewardship, regenerative construction, and strategies for efficient thermal regulation.
Join Us for a rich learning and playful forum at the beautiful Tan Oak Park, Legget CA, for this momentous exploration of healthy, affordable, ecologically enhancing, community dwelling creation.
Together we rise!
The annual Natural Building Overview Course at Tan Oak Park
AUG. 17-23. We have a collection of projects in progress at different phases to experience in order to engage in a broad scope of skills and techniques, including:
-Stacked rock foundations
-Cob (including Charcoal Cob)
-Waddle and daub
-Pole framing
-Bark/Clay infill
-Earth floor
-Earth plaster (multiple coats)
We will also have deep detailed discussions of Natural Building premises, design strategies, characteristics of architectural components, locating/evaluating appropriate materials (stone, clay, wood, fiber…), upcycling “waste” from forest stewardship, regenerative construction, and strategies for efficient thermal regulation.
Join Us for a rich learning and playful forum at the beautiful Tan Oak Park, Legget CA, for this momentous exploration of healthy, affordable, ecologically enhancing, community dwelling creation.
Together we rise!
$
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