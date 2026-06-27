Natural Building Workshop

The annual Natural Building Overview Course at Tan Oak Park

AUG. 17-23. We have a collection of projects in progress at different phases to experience in order to engage in a broad scope of skills and techniques, including:

-Stacked rock foundations

-Cob (including Charcoal Cob)

-Waddle and daub

-Pole framing

-Bark/Clay infill

-Earth floor

-Earth plaster (multiple coats)





We will also have deep detailed discussions of Natural Building premises, design strategies, characteristics of architectural components, locating/evaluating appropriate materials (stone, clay, wood, fiber…), upcycling “waste” from forest stewardship, regenerative construction, and strategies for efficient thermal regulation.

Join Us for a rich learning and playful forum at the beautiful Tan Oak Park, Legget CA, for this momentous exploration of healthy, affordable, ecologically enhancing, community dwelling creation.

Together we rise!