The Healing Equine Ranch

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The Healing Equine Ranch

About this event

Natural Equine Interactive Growth and Healing (NEIGH) Session

3000 Liberty Canyon Rd

Agoura Hills, CA 91301, USA

90 minute private session item
90 minute private session
$200

PLEASE NOTE: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a voluntary contribution to support their free platform. You can change this amount, including setting it to $0, by selecting 'Other' in the dropdown menu.

60 minute private session item
60 minute private session
$150

PLEASE NOTE: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a voluntary contribution to support their free platform. You can change this amount, including setting it to $0, by selecting 'Other' in the dropdown menu.

90 minute session (2) item
90 minute session (2)
$250

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!