Natural Hairstyle And Braid Coalition Inc's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until April 6, 2027
Licensed professionals, individual stylists, and salon/spa owners.
The Action: Leading the industry with excellence.
The Impact: As a Professional Member, you are the face of our mission. Your membership directly supports the Advocacy and Health & Safety pillars by funding the creation of national professional protocols and safety standards. You aren't just a stylist; you are an ambassador for the highest level of natural hair care.
Key Advocacy Benefit: Direct contribution to the development of national industry benchmarks.
(Individuals, Chair Renters, Suite Owners: $75.)
Valid until April 6, 2027
Licensed professionals, individual stylists, and salon/spa owners.
The Action: Leading the industry with excellence.
The Impact: As a Professional Member, you are the face of our mission. Your membership directly supports the Advocacy and Health & Safety pillars by funding the creation of national professional protocols and safety standards. You aren't just a stylist; you are an ambassador for the highest level of natural hair care.
Key Advocacy Benefit: Direct contribution to the development of national industry benchmarks.
(Extends membership benefits to all employees.)
Valid until April 6, 2027
Aspiring individuals aged 18+ who are enthusiastic about entering the natural hair care and braiding industry, including students and recent graduates.
The Action: Shaping the future of the craft.
The Impact: Your journey is the future of our industry. This tier focuses on the Ethical Education and Business Development pillars, providing you with the mentorship and policy literacy needed to build a career that is both profitable and protected. You are ensuring that the next generation of beauty culture remains in our hands.
Key Advocacy Benefit: Access to specialized "Future-Proof" business resources and mentorship from industry architects.
Valid until April 6, 2027
Individuals who want to connect with industry professionals, support the NHBC's mission, and advocate for education and licensure in natural hair and braiding.
The Action: Amplifying the collective voice.
The Impact: Strength is in our numbers. Community Members are the engine of our Advocacy pillar. Your membership ensures that the cultural history of natural hair is accurately represented in public discourse. You provide the scale we need to show officials and the public that our community is a unified, professional powerhouse.
Key Advocacy Benefit: Your voice added to a national registry that validates the economic and cultural scale of the natural hair industry.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!