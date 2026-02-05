Natural Hairstyle And Braid Coalition Inc's Memberships

Licensed professionals, individual stylists, and salon/spa owners.

The Action: Leading the industry with excellence.

The Impact: As a Professional Member, you are the face of our mission. Your membership directly supports the Advocacy and Health & Safety pillars by funding the creation of national professional protocols and safety standards. You aren't just a stylist; you are an ambassador for the highest level of natural hair care.

Key Advocacy Benefit: Direct contribution to the development of national industry benchmarks.





(Individuals, Chair Renters, Suite Owners: $75.)