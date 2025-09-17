NHMWY's Gift Shop

A story of a Father and Daughter in search of the America's prehistoric past.

In the summer of 2023, one of the hottest on record, B.J. Hollars and his nine-year-old daughter Elliee embarked on a two-thousand-mile road trip to complete the Montana Dinosaur Trail, a fourteen-stop trail consisting of museums, state parks, and dinosaur dig sites throughout a state known for its Mesozoic-era fossil record. Throughout their two-week journey, they dig fossils, learn from amateur and professional paleontologists, and forge a bond even stronger than the dinosaurs they love.