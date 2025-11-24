Naturally New England 2025 Holiday Auction

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2 Tickets to the Boston Bruins game against Calgary Flames on Thursday, January 8th
Loge 14, Row 10 (10 rows from the ice)!
VALUE: $450
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable night at TD Garden with 4 tickets to the Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.
Tipoff is at 7:30 PM, making it the perfect mid-week game to soak in the energy of Celtics basketball. Bring friends, family, or clients for an exciting matchup and a great view of the action. A fantastic way to experience Boston sports at their best!
VALUE: $500
Starting bid
A must-have for any New England football fan, this 16×20 photo is hand-signed by Malcolm Butler with his iconic inscription, “The Butler Did It.” Certified authentic by Sure Shot Promotions, it’s a standout collectible celebrating one of the most unforgettable moments in football history.
Add it to your home, office, or fan cave — and support NNE’s 2026 programming with your bid.
VALUE: $125
Starting bid
Own a piece of Boston baseball history with this 16″×20″ photo signed by legendary Red Sox outfielder Dwight Evans—authenticated by a certificate from Sure Shot Promotions. Whether you’re a dedicated fan or craft a standout décor display, this collectible is ready to shine.
Bid now and support our 2026 programming while bringing home a beautiful symbol of athletic legacy.
VALUE: $135.99
Starting bid
Enjoy $100 to Shy Bird, one of Massachusetts’ favorite spots for delicious, craveable comfort food. Use it for brunch, dinner, or takeout at any of their locations.
Perfect for treating yourself or gifting to someone who loves great food made with care. A super versatile and always-appreciated pick!
VALUE: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy $100 to spend at LB Kitchen and LB Mini-Mart in Portland, Maine — a local favorite known for fresh, nourishing, feel-good food. Use your gift card for breakfast, lunch, coffee, baked goods, market staples, or their signature wellness-inspired dishes.
Perfect for anyone who loves vibrant, thoughtfully sourced meals in a cozy neighborhood spot.
VALUE: $100
Starting bid
Jovial Foods (home of both the Jovial & Bionaturae brands) makes authentic organic Italian products that support small farmers in Italy.
From Gluten Free, to Grain Free, to Traditional Semolina Pasta & Tomatoes, they have a wide range to choose from - perfect for holiday meals! www.jovialfoods.com
VALUE: $150
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun Allagash Brewing Co. gift pack filled with a mix of branded merch and goodies, valued at $75. Think of it as a little grab-bag of Allagash favorites — perfect for fans of the brewery or anyone who loves great craft beer culture.
A super easy holiday gift… or keep it for yourself, no judgment. Since items vary, the final bundle will be a surprise!
VALUE: $75
Starting bid
Bring home a massive assortment of bakery favorites from Gold Medal Bakery—perfect for families, hosting, gifting, or stocking your freezer. This bundle includes four full cases (40+ units!) featuring:
A delicious, versatile selection from one of New England’s most beloved bakeries.
VALUE: $100
Starting bid
Sweet Babu’s makes small-batch granola that tastes like it was made just for you — because it practically is. Handcrafted with care by founder Chelsea, every bag delivers that perfect balance of crunchy, toasty, flavor.
Sweet Babu’s is the granola you end up snacking on straight from the bag.
VALUE: $50
Starting bid
Josephine’s Baking Co. brings heritage, heart, and seriously delicious gluten-free baking to life.
Proudly handcrafted and made with simple, high-quality ingredients, Josephine’s Baking Co. is a beautiful blend of family tradition and modern baking. We’re thrilled to feature this woman-founded New England favorite in our 2025 Silent Auction.
VALUE: $45
Starting bid
Enjoy a 6-pack sampler of Farmer Foodie’s Cashew Parm — a delicious, dairy-free, gluten-free parmesan alternative made with simple, wholesome ingredients. This sampler includes a variety of flavors, all shelf-stable and crafted for easy sprinkling on pastas, salads, veggies, soups, and more.
Sustainably made with Fairtrade organic cashews, each jar delivers bold flavor with a lighter environmental footprint.
VALUE: $65
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious Polish feast from Jaju Pierogi! The winner will pick any four dozen of their favorite pierogi varieties, plus receive two hearty kielbasa links to complete the meal.
Perfect for holiday hosting, comfort-food cravings, or stocking your freezer with handmade goodness.
VALUE: $75
Starting bid
Basket full of cat treats including the fastest growing treat in the US today, "Catnip N Chill"!
These crunchy cat treats are sustainably made in the US using upcycled fruits and veggies from US Farmers.
VALUE: $100
Starting bid
Basket full of dog treats sustainably made in the US using upcycled fruits and veggies from US Farmers.
All treats are made with nutritious whole foods dogs adore.
VALUE: $100
Starting bid
The Coast of Maine Team is excited to offer a free, one-hour session with one of our gardening experts! Whether you’re just starting out or already a master gardener, we’re here to help. We’ll dive into your specific gardening challenges, help you strategize first steps in companion planting, or even guide you on setting up the perfect space for native plants.
Think of it as your personalized garden planning session, designed to empower you with practical insights and tailored advice to help your garden thrive!
VALUE: $150
Starting bid
Dig into the Grandy Organics Snack Bundle, a delicious mix of their fan-favorite granolas, Coconola blends, and seasoned cashews. This $70 variety pack is packed with crunchy, crave-worthy snacks perfect for breakfast bowls, road trips, or straight-from-the-bag munching.
It’s an awesome treat for anyone who loves organic, small-batch goodness — or keep it for yourself and enjoy the full lineup. A fun, flavorful bundle from one of New England’s favorite makers!
What’s included:
Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Granola (12 oz)
Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Granola (12 oz)
Ancient Grain Granola (12 oz)
Original Coconola (9 oz)
Peanut Butter Coconola (9 oz)
Dark Chocolate Coconola (9 oz)
Everything Bagel Cashews (8 oz)
VALUE: $70
Starting bid
Savor a vibrant mix of flavors with this curated Elephant Green bundle — the perfect pairing for snacking, hosting, or gifting.
This set includes:
3 Fish Wife tins, 2 Jars of Elephant Green Chili Chutney, 1 Pack of Jacobs Cream Crackers, and an Elephant Green Signature Tote!
A delicious assortment designed to elevate any cheese board or pantry, all packaged in a stylish signature tote. Perfect for food lovers and shoppers who appreciate bold, elevated flavors.
VALUE: $93
Starting bid
Turn up the flavor with this complete “All the Sauce” Bundle — featuring four bold hot sauces and two authentic Jamaican jerk marinades.
Includes:
Pineapple Fresno Hot Sauce (5 fl oz)
Original Hot Pepper Hot Sauce (5 fl oz)
Sun Kissed Tomato Hot Sauce (5 fl oz)
Carrot Escovitch Hot Sauce (5 fl oz)
Mild Jamaican Jerk Marinade (6.5 oz)
Spicy Jamaican Jerk Marinade (6.5 oz)
A perfect gift for the spice lover — or keep it for yourself and elevate every meal.
VALUE: $55
Starting bid
Bring Cedar’s with you wherever you go with this exclusive VIP bundle. This set includes a Cedar’s lunch tote, insulated tumbler, VIP coupons for your favorite Mediterranean dips, plus stickers and a social card for a fun, branded touch.
A perfect mix of practical goodies and Cedar’s flair — ideal for fans of fresh, flavorful snacking.
VALUE: $50
Starting bid
Enjoy two custom mix-cases of Spindrift Sparkling Water — that’s 6 eight-packs per case — packed with their signature real-fruit, refreshingly light flavors. Perfect for holiday hosting, office fridges, stocking stuffers, or keeping your home hydrated with everyone’s favorite better-for-you bubbly.
Always made with real squeezed fruit. Always delicious.
VALUE: $52
Starting bid
Meet your new favorite lunch solution: 12 of Aahana’s Sprouted Power Bowls, inspired by global Indian flavors and designed for the busy lifestyle. Each bowl features sprouted lentils, clean ingredients, 18 g complete plant protein, and 12-14 g fiber.
Perfect for the office desk, travel days, or when you just don’t want to cook. Heat (or just add hot water) and you’re done. Conveniently delicious!
VALUE: $60
Starting bid
Enjoy a full case of premium, Fairtrade cashews from GRIA Food Co.
This lot includes 12 resealable 5 oz pouches, perfect for snacking, sharing, or gifting. GRIA sources cashews from West Africa and roasts and seasons them with care locally — you’ll get a mix of their classic roasted & salted cashews plus their signature globally-inspired flavors.
Whether you’re craving something simple or something with a kick (like Hot Honey or Spicy Garlic), this variety pack offers something for everyone.
VALUE: $108
Starting bid
Enjoy $100 toward any Naturally New England event in 2026!
Use this flexible voucher for happy hours, workshops, panels, or special gatherings across the region.
It’s the perfect way to plug into New England’s vibrant natural products community — whether you’re a brand founder, a foodie, or a curious attendee looking to connect.
A great gift for anyone who loves local makers, mission-driven businesses, and community-powered events.
VALUE: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy a full year of Naturally New England with a $100 Individual Membership.
Your membership includes access to member-only events, discounted programming, networking opportunities, and exclusive resources designed to support founders and food industry professionals across New England.
A perfect way to deepen your connections, grow your brand, and plug into a vibrant, supportive community.
VALUE: $100
Starting bid
This shoot includes up to 1 hour in-studio photoshoot at Prospect Street Studio's Worcester location and 3–5 professionally edited images tailored to your brand.
Perfect for updating your website, announcing a new product launch, or creating fresh content for your socials.
VALUE: $500
Starting bid
Unlock tailored, actionable guidance for your CPG brand with a 1.5-hour mentorship session with Jamie Borteck, founder of JCB Growth Ventures. Jamie brings deep expertise in brand strategy, fundraising, and scaling emerging food and beverage companies.
This session is fully customized to your business needs — from refining your pitch to diagnosing growth bottlenecks or mapping your next strategic move. Whether you’re launching, growing, or fundraising, you’ll walk away with clarity, direction, and high-impact next steps.
A rare chance to learn directly from one of the most trusted advisors in the CPG space.
VALUE: $300
Starting bid
Get expert financial and strategic guidance with 2 hours of advisory from Whipstitch Capital, one of the leading investment banks focused on high-growth consumer brands.
Co-Founder Nicolas McCoy brings deep expertise in M&A, capital raising, market dynamics, and data-driven growth strategy across the CPG landscape. This personalized session can cover anything from investor readiness to financial modeling, valuation insights, or scaling strategy.
Whether you're preparing to fundraise or simply want sharper financial clarity, you’ll walk away with actionable, high-value recommendations. An extraordinary opportunity to learn directly from one of the most respected advisors in the industry.
VALUE: $400
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!