Naturally New England 2025 Holiday Auction

Enjoy an unforgettable night at TD Garden with 4 tickets to the Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.





Tipoff is at 7:30 PM, making it the perfect mid-week game to soak in the energy of Celtics basketball. Bring friends, family, or clients for an exciting matchup and a great view of the action. A fantastic way to experience Boston sports at their best!





VALUE: $500