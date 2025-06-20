Naturally New England's Summer Silent Auction

TICKETS: 4 Red Sox Tickets - August 1st vs Houston Astros
$50
4 Red Sox Tickets Behind Home Plate – August 1 vs. Astros.
Experience the magic of Fenway Park from some of the best seats in the house! You and three guests will enjoy premium views from behind home plate in Section 135, Row AA to watch the Red Sox take on the Houston Astros on Friday, August 1. These seats offer unbeatable proximity to the action, with an electric atmosphere you won’t forget. Perfect for die-hard fans or an unforgettable summer outing. Game time and entry details will be provided to the winning bidder. VALUE: $504
TRAVEL: 3-Nights in the Berkshires
$187
3-Night Stay in a Private Forest Retreat in the Berkshires
Escape to your own private Eden with a 3-night stay at a stunning Airbnb nestled on 6 acres in Becket Woods. Surrounded by forest, gardens, and wildlife, this three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home offers a brand-new kitchen, Moroccan-style screened porch, outdoor shower, and game room. Enjoy private lake access just 10 minutes away, gather by the firepit under the stars, or explore nearby cultural gems like Jacob’s Pillow and Tanglewood. Available on select 2024–2025 dates: Sept 11–13, Sept 18–20, Jan 9–11, Feb 5–7, or Mar 5–7. Whether you're seeking stillness or adventure, this serene Berkshires sanctuary offers the best of both. airbnb.com/h/berkshiresoakforest VALUE: $1,870
GIFT CARD: $100 Gift Certificate to Coje Restaurant Group
$10
$100 Gift Certificate to Coje Restaurant Group
Enjoy a night out at one of Boston’s most celebrated restaurant groups. This $100 gift certificate can be used at any Coje Restaurant Group location, including Yvonne’s, Lolita, Mariel, or Ruka. Whether you're craving coastal Latin flavors, modern Japanese-Peruvian fusion, or an elegant supper club experience, Coje delivers unforgettable meals in stunning settings. Perfect for a date night, celebration, or treating yourself to something special. Valid for dine-in only. VALUE: $100
TICKETS: 2 Red Sox Tickets - August 4th vs Kansas City Royal
$15
Experience a summer night at Fenway Park with two tickets in Grandstand 17 for the Red Sox game against the Kansas City Royals on Monday, August 4. Located in Row 1, these Grandstand seats offer the historic charm that only Fenway can deliver. A great outing for a baseball lover, a nostalgic date night, or a memorable Boston experience. Game time and entry details will be provided to the winning bidder. VALUE: $150
ITEM: Coast of Maine Organic Gardening Experience
$30
Coast of Maine Organic Gardening Experience
Give your garden a boost with this all-in-one package from Coast of Maine! You'll receive 10 cubic feet of premium organic soil, some fun Coast of Maine swag and a 30–60 minute Zoom session with an organic gardening expert to answer questions and offer tailored advice for your growing space. Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just getting started, this package offers the tools and knowledge to help your garden thrive—naturally. VALUE: $300
GIFT CARD: $100 Eventide Oyster Co.
$10
$100 Gift Certificate to Eventide Oyster Co.
Treat yourself to a coastal culinary experience at Eventide Oyster Co., with locations in Portland, Maine and Boston, MA. Renowned for their fresh oysters, creative small plates, and iconic brown butter lobster rolls, Eventide offers a modern take on the classic New England seafood shack. Prefer to dine at home? Use your gift card toward their nationally shipped lobster roll kits for an unforgettable meal wherever you are. A perfect indulgence for seafood lovers and foodies alike. VALUE: $100
TICKETS: 4 Red Sox Tickets – September 26 vs. Detroit Tigers
$70
Get up close to the action with two premium seats in Field Box 81 for the Red Sox game against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, September 26. Located just past the Red Sox dugout along the third base line, these seats offer unbeatable views of the infield and all the excitement at home plate. Feel the energy of Fenway like never before, just a few rows from the field. Perfect for an unforgettable night out for any baseball fan. Game time and entry details will be provided to the winning bidder. VALUE: $700
