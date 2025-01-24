Nature Explorers Summer Camp

6/18/2025 to 6/20/2025
Locations: Hazel Outdoor Discovery Center in Eden, Delmarva Discovery Museum in Pocomoke City, and downtown Ocean City
Week 2 - Horses, Crabs and Sanderlings
$160
6/23/2025 to 6/26/2025
Locations: Hoof Prints Trail Riding Center in Parsonsburg, Assateague Island National Seashore Environmental Education Center in Berlin, Coops to Co-ops in Princess Anne, and Assateague State Park
Week 3 - Turtles, Herons and Minnows
$160
6/30/2025 to 7/3/2025
Locations: Pocomoke River State Park – Shad Landing, Paul S Sarbanes Coastal Ecology Center in Berlin, downtown Snow Hill, and Furnace Town in Snow Hill
