Nature Journaling with Found Treasures

Slow down and enjoy a guided walk through the gardens while learning a simple, anyone-can-do approach to nature journaling. In this hands-on workshop, you’ll collect a few fallen natural treasures—like leaves or seed pods—and create a journal page using observation, reflection, and easy attachment methods. No artistic skill needed! You’ll leave with a finished page, helpful prompts, and inspiration for making nature journaling a fun family tradition on future visits to Clark Gardens.

*Admissions Included.