Nature Meets Art Garden Tour – Sponsorships

Hosted by
About this event
• Logo on front cover of ticket brochure
• Name/logo on MWCA outdoor banner (displayed March–May)
• Featured recognition on website
• Social media spotlight
• Complimentary tickets
• Sponsorship of a specific garden/home
• Sign placed at the sponsored garden
• Name listed in brochure under “Garden in Bloom Sponsors”
• Recognition on website
• Social media thank-you
• Complimentary tickets
• Name listed in printed brochure
• Name/logo listed on website
• Group social media thank-you
• Name listed in printed brochure
• Name listed on website
• Name listed on website only
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!