Monroe-Walton Center For The Arts Inc

Hosted by

Monroe-Walton Center For The Arts Inc

About this event

Nature Meets Art Garden Tour – Sponsorships

205 S Broad St

Monroe, GA 30655, USA

In Full Bloom – Presenting Sponsor
$1,000

• Logo on front cover of ticket brochure
• Name/logo on MWCA outdoor banner (displayed March–May)
• Featured recognition on website
• Social media spotlight
• Complimentary tickets

Garden in Bloom Sponsor (limited to number of homes)
$500

• Sponsorship of a specific garden/home
• Sign placed at the sponsored garden
• Name listed in brochure under “Garden in Bloom Sponsors”
• Recognition on website
• Social media thank-you
• Complimentary tickets

Flourishing Sponsor
$250

• Name listed in printed brochure
• Name/logo listed on website
• Group social media thank-you

Growing Sponsor
$100

• Name listed in printed brochure
• Name listed on website

Friend of the Garden
$50

• Name listed on website only

