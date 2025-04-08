Nature Ninos Summer Camp 2025

Session 1 Day Camp item
Session 1 Day Camp
$275
Please choose this option if your child is signed up for Session 1 Day Camp.
Session 2 Day Camp item
Session 2 Day Camp
$175
Please choose this option if your child is signed up for Session 2 Day Camp.
Remaining Balance item
Remaining Balance
$100
Add a donation for Nature Niños

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!