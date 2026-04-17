Nature Pod Spring Fling Silent Auction

(Value: $500) Enjoy a relaxing 2-night stay at Cypress Cove, a family river cabin. Cabin located in McQueeney, Texas (1 hour South of Austin). Sleeps up to 4 people.





Property is not suitable for small children. Use between Sept 8-Nov 19, 2026. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1TNzCCXn5tKa_uS_uIzT7L47GbUvx_P0a