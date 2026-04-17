Nature Pod Spring Fling Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
(Value: $124) Enjoy a day of climbing at Austin Bouldering Project. This package includes four single-day passes. Perfect for beginners or experienced climbers looking for a fun and active outing.
Starting bid
(Value: $225) Host an unforgettable birthday party at Austin Roller Rink. A fun and energetic experience perfect for kids and families.
Starting bid
(Value: $122) Enjoy a round of glow-in-the-dark mini golf followed by an exciting Round Rock Express game—fun for the whole family!
Includes:
Starting bid
(Value: $163) Unwind, recharge, and tap into your creative side with this relaxing experience. Enjoy a month of yoga to center your mind and body, then express your creativity with a fun painting session.
Includes:
Starting bid
(Value: $200) Play unlimited arcade games and enjoy food/drinks with two $100 gift cards to Cidercade.
Starting bid
(Value: $110) Get active with a 5-visit climbing punch pass to Crux Climbing Center. Great for fitness and fun.
Starting bid
(Value: $500) Take the stress out of party planning with this all-in-one celebration bundle! From a dreamy sleepover setup to a custom balloon display, this package creates a truly unforgettable experience.
Includes:
https://dreamstatesleepovers.com/
https://www.instagram.com/partywithkdub/
Starting bid
(Value: $159) Build confidence and strength with one month of classes at KidStrong South. Great for kids of all ages.
Starting bid
(Value: $275) Soar over Lake Travis with two zipline experiences. An unforgettable outdoor adventure.
Starting bid
(Value: $249) Kickstart your child’s martial arts journey with one month of classes, uniform, and registration included.
Starting bid
(Value: $180) Enjoy a night out without the stress! Catch a live performance at Austin Playhouse while your childcare is covered.
Includes:
https://babysittingconnection.com
Starting bid
(Value: $269) Gather your friends for the perfect wine-filled outing! Enjoy a tasting experience at Messina Hof Winery, then take the fun home with a themed gift basket featuring wine, glassware, and signed books.
Includes:
Starting bid
(Value: $90) A simple, fun-filled outing the whole family will love. Perfect for a weekend adventure with the kids.
Includes:
Starting bid
(Value: $249) Train in martial arts with one month of classes and a uniform included at NextGen Mu Sool.
Starting bid
(Value: $500) Enjoy a relaxing 2-night stay at Cypress Cove, a family river cabin. Cabin located in McQueeney, Texas (1 hour South of Austin). Sleeps up to 4 people.
Property is not suitable for small children. Use between Sept 8-Nov 19, 2026. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1TNzCCXn5tKa_uS_uIzT7L47GbUvx_P0a
Starting bid
(Value: $98) An easy night out, no planning required. Enjoy a casual dinner followed by a classic film experience. Perfect for a laid-back date night or family outing.
Includes:
Starting bid
(Value: $200) Enjoy skating, bowling and attractions with a $200 gift card to Pins & Wheels at Playland. Great for parties or group outings.
Starting bid
(Value: $100) A mix of fresh, local, and feel-good dining. Perfect for trying two popular Austin spots with very different vibes.
Includes:
Starting bid
(Value: $200) Step into immersive virtual reality with a gift card to Sandbox VR.
Starting bid
(Value: up to $650) Give your child an unforgettable music experience with a summer camp at School of Rock.
*Anderson Ln location. Valid for up to $650 toward summer camp enrollment at School of Rock. May be used for one full camp or applied toward two campers in the Rookie Camps.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!