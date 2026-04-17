Nature Pod Homeschool
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Nature Pod Spring Fling Silent Auction

Austin Bouldering Project – 4 Single Day Passes item
Austin Bouldering Project – 4 Single Day Passes
$25

Starting bid

(Value: $124) Enjoy a day of climbing at Austin Bouldering Project. This package includes four single-day passes. Perfect for beginners or experienced climbers looking for a fun and active outing.


https://boulderingproject.com/austin-market/

Austin Roller Rink – Birthday Party Package item
Austin Roller Rink – Birthday Party Package
$50

Starting bid

(Value: $225) Host an unforgettable birthday party at Austin Roller Rink. A fun and energetic experience perfect for kids and families.


https://www.austinrollerrink.com/

Family Fun Package: Golf + Baseball for 4 item
Family Fun Package: Golf + Baseball for 4
$25

Starting bid

(Value: $122) Enjoy a round of glow-in-the-dark mini golf followed by an exciting Round Rock Express game—fun for the whole family!


Includes:

  • Monster Mini Golf – 4 passes
  • Round Rock Express – 4 game tickets


https://monsterminigolf.com/

https://www.milb.com/round-rock

Creative + Calm Package item
Creative + Calm Package
$35

Starting bid

(Value: $163) Unwind, recharge, and tap into your creative side with this relaxing experience. Enjoy a month of yoga to center your mind and body, then express your creativity with a fun painting session.


Includes:

  • Black Swan Yoga – 1-month membership ($128 value)
  • Painting With a Twist – $35 gift card

https://blackswanyoga.com

https://paintingwithatwist.com

Cidercade – $200 Gift Card Bundle item
Cidercade – $200 Gift Card Bundle
$50

Starting bid

(Value: $200) Play unlimited arcade games and enjoy food/drinks with two $100 gift cards to Cidercade.


https://www.cidercade.com

Crux Climbing Center – 5 Visit Pass item
Crux Climbing Center – 5 Visit Pass
$25

Starting bid

(Value: $110) Get active with a 5-visit climbing punch pass to Crux Climbing Center. Great for fitness and fun.


https://cruxclimbingcenter.com

Ultimate Kids Sleepover Party Package item
Ultimate Kids Sleepover Party Package
$120

Starting bid

(Value: $500) Take the stress out of party planning with this all-in-one celebration bundle! From a dreamy sleepover setup to a custom balloon display, this package creates a truly unforgettable experience.


Includes:

  • Dreamstate Sleepovers – Luxury sleepover setup for up to 6 guests ($300 value)
  • Parties with K – Custom balloon arch ($200 value)

https://dreamstatesleepovers.com/

https://www.instagram.com/partywithkdub/


KidStrong South – 1 Month of Classes item
KidStrong South – 1 Month of Classes
$35

Starting bid

(Value: $159) Build confidence and strength with one month of classes at KidStrong South. Great for kids of all ages.


https://kidstrong.com

Lake Travis Zipline – 2 Zipline Experiences item
Lake Travis Zipline – 2 Zipline Experiences
$60

Starting bid

(Value: $275) Soar over Lake Travis with two zipline experiences. An unforgettable outdoor adventure.


https://ziplaketravis.com

Life Kido – 1 Month + Uniform + Registration item
Life Kido – 1 Month + Uniform + Registration
$30

Starting bid

(Value: $249) Kickstart your child’s martial arts journey with one month of classes, uniform, and registration included.


https://lifekido.com

Date Night, Handled item
Date Night, Handled
$40

Starting bid

(Value: $180) Enjoy a night out without the stress! Catch a live performance at Austin Playhouse while your childcare is covered.


Includes:

  • Austin Playhouse – 2 tickets to any production ($90 value)
  • Babysitting Connection – 3-month membership ($90 value)

https://austinplayhouse.com

https://babysittingconnection.com



“Pour Decisions” Wine Experience for 6 item
“Pour Decisions” Wine Experience for 6
$55

Starting bid

(Value: $269) Gather your friends for the perfect wine-filled outing! Enjoy a tasting experience at Messina Hof Winery, then take the fun home with a themed gift basket featuring wine, glassware, and signed books.


Includes:

  • Wine tasting for 6 at Messina Hof Winery ($175 value)
  • “Pour Decisions” gift basket by USA Today Bestselling Author, P.G. Forte
    • Autographed 3-book set
    • Bottle of private label wine
    • 2 stemless wine glasses + coasters ($94 value)

https://messinahof.com

https://www.pgforte.com/

Family Fun Pack item
Family Fun Pack
$10

Starting bid

(Value: $90) A simple, fun-filled outing the whole family will love. Perfect for a weekend adventure with the kids.

Includes:

  • McKenna Children’s Museum – Four admission tickets
  • EVO- Four Movie & Popcorn Passes

https://mckennakids.org

https://evoentertainment.com

NextGen Mu Sool – 1 Month Training + Uniform item
NextGen Mu Sool – 1 Month Training + Uniform
$30

Starting bid

(Value: $249) Train in martial arts with one month of classes and a uniform included at NextGen Mu Sool.


https://nextgenmusool.com

2-Night Stay in a River Cabin item
2-Night Stay in a River Cabin
$100

Starting bid

(Value: $500) Enjoy a relaxing 2-night stay at Cypress Cove, a family river cabin. Cabin located in McQueeney, Texas (1 hour South of Austin). Sleeps up to 4 people.


Property is not suitable for small children. Use between Sept 8-Nov 19, 2026. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1TNzCCXn5tKa_uS_uIzT7L47GbUvx_P0a

Austin Dinner & Movie Night item
Austin Dinner & Movie Night
$30

Starting bid

(Value: $98) An easy night out, no planning required. Enjoy a casual dinner followed by a classic film experience. Perfect for a laid-back date night or family outing.

Includes:

  • Phil’s Icehouse – Two $25 gift cards
  • Paramount Theatre – Four passes to the Classic Film Series, showcasing four iconic classics in 35mm

https://nextgenmusool.com

https://austintheatre.org


Pins & Wheels at Playland – Party/Attraction Gift Card item
Pins & Wheels at Playland – Party/Attraction Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

(Value: $200) Enjoy skating, bowling and attractions with a $200 gift card to Pins & Wheels at Playland. Great for parties or group outings.


https://playlandskatecenter.net

Healthy Eats + Local Favorites item
Healthy Eats + Local Favorites
$25

Starting bid

(Value: $100) A mix of fresh, local, and feel-good dining. Perfect for trying two popular Austin spots with very different vibes.


Includes:

  • The Well Restaurant– $75 gift card
  • Sour Duck Market – $25 gift card

https://eatwellatx.com

https://sourduckmarket.com


Sandbox VR – $200 Gift Card item
Sandbox VR – $200 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

(Value: $200) Step into immersive virtual reality with a gift card to Sandbox VR.


https://sandboxvr.com

School of Rock – Summer Camp item
School of Rock – Summer Camp
$90

Starting bid

(Value: up to $650) Give your child an unforgettable music experience with a summer camp at School of Rock.


*Anderson Ln location. Valid for up to $650 toward summer camp enrollment at School of Rock. May be used for one full camp or applied toward two campers in the Rookie Camps.


https://www.schoolofrock.com/locations/austin/music-camps

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