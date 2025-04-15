Come join Erie Rotary Club for its Nature with Neighbors planting event. The Erie Rotary Club, in partnership with the Town of Erie and Friends of Coal Creek, will be restoring and enhancing public spaces around Thomas Reservoir by planting pollinator species and native Colorado plants. Join the Erie Rotary Club and volunteers from all walks of life in our effort to support Erie’s commitment to sustainability and environmental preservation. All tools and supplies will be provided.

Come join Erie Rotary Club for its Nature with Neighbors planting event. The Erie Rotary Club, in partnership with the Town of Erie and Friends of Coal Creek, will be restoring and enhancing public spaces around Thomas Reservoir by planting pollinator species and native Colorado plants. Join the Erie Rotary Club and volunteers from all walks of life in our effort to support Erie’s commitment to sustainability and environmental preservation. All tools and supplies will be provided.

More details...