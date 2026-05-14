Nature's Classroom Institute & Montessori School's Silent Auction

A serene and intimate Chinese Tea Tasting experience for 4–6 guests, hosted in your own space. In this 90-minute private session, guests will explore the beauty of traditional Chinese tea through a guided introduction to the Six Major Types of Chinese Tea, appreciation of tea leaves by their shape, fragrance, and color, and a live brewing and tasting of six carefully selected teas.





Hosted by a certified tea evaluator trained in China, this experience offers an authentic and thoughtful introduction to Chinese tea culture in a calm and welcoming setting. Designed to be both educational and relaxing, it is a beautiful way to slow down, connect, and share meaningful moments over tea — all from the comfort of your own home or gathering space.



