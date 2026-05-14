Nature's Classroom Institute & Montessori School's Silent Auction

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Signed by the players and coaching staff of the 2025 Green Bay Packers team.
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Camp overnight at the NCM Farm; share in farm chores in the morning and enjoy a breakfast cooked up by Geoffrey – up to 6 people
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A 3-hour cooking lesson with Deepa for up to 3 persons:
Learn how to make a delicious and typical Indian meal at Deepa's home. At the end of the session, sit down to a family style dinner and savor the fruits of your labor. You will leave with recipes, a spice sampler and great memories!
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High quality venison, harvested in Wyoming, from a school family's freezer to yours.
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Guided Fishing Charter on Lake Beulah with retired Captain and Fishing Guide Joe Kutschenreuter, and assistant Hal Kutschenreuter. 1/2 Day Excursion for 1-2 people all ages welcome. Guaranteed to catch fish!
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A serene and intimate Chinese Tea Tasting experience for 4–6 guests, hosted in your own space. In this 90-minute private session, guests will explore the beauty of traditional Chinese tea through a guided introduction to the Six Major Types of Chinese Tea, appreciation of tea leaves by their shape, fragrance, and color, and a live brewing and tasting of six carefully selected teas.
Hosted by a certified tea evaluator trained in China, this experience offers an authentic and thoughtful introduction to Chinese tea culture in a calm and welcoming setting. Designed to be both educational and relaxing, it is a beautiful way to slow down, connect, and share meaningful moments over tea — all from the comfort of your own home or gathering space.
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100% wool blanket made entirely from nature's Classroom animals. Hand processed, hand spun, hand crocheted.
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The Hisense QD7 Series changes the TV game. It’s a solid introduction to realistic Mini-LED contrasts and QLED Color with over one billion shades. Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos put you in the stands, so you can see every blade of grass, hear every call of the ref and cheer of the fans. And advance your gameplay with Game Mode Plus and 60Hz Game Mode Plus by virtually eliminating screen tearing.
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Drop the children off at the Milwaukee Public Museum for 3 hours of fun with Ms. Joey and Ms. Deepa, 10am—1pm. Admission Tickets, lunch and refreshments on us. Enjoy some quality time for yourself and pick up your exhausted children at 1pm, at the Museum. You and your children would have made great memories!! For up to 3 children - limited to NCM students
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Looking for a sweet treat for your family during the busy school year? This is the item for you!!! From September to May Tina Melzl will bake the following treats for your family:
September – Apple Cider Cake October – Pumpkin Bars November – Pecan Pie December – Cranberry Orange Muffins January – Banana Chocolate Chip Bread February – Chocolate Cream March – Irish Soda Bread April – Brownies May – Rhubarb Pie Tina Melzl will be baking your treat fresh and connecting with you to pick it up
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Choose this wonderful experience for your children ages 3 to 8! Zella (Adolescent Student at Nature’s Classroom) will provide:
4 hours of babysitting which will include a cookie baking experience for up to 3 children (families currently enrolled at Nature’s Classroom).
The children will make the cookies from start to finish, clean-up and enjoy their hard work! Zella will work with the family before the experience to choose the date and cookie recipe, and will provide all of the ingredients to make the cookies.
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Harman Kardon’s iconic design meets superior function in this high-performance, full-featured, portable Bluetooth speaker: the Harman Kardon Go + Play. It fills your room with a full spectrum of sound powered by its quad drivers. Thanks to the rechargeable battery, you can enjoy up to 8 hours of playtime and charge your smartphones and tablets via USB. Wirelessly connect two Harman Kardon Wireless Dual Sound enabled speakers together to elevate your music listening experience. The Go + Play is also crafted with premium materials - its stainless steel handle and fabric grill add a stylish touch to your home décor or when you are on-the-go.
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Enjoy a full family photo session with JLK Photography. This 45–60 minute session will take place at a location agreed upon by all parties and includes access to an online viewing and downloadable gallery featuring at least 45 professionally edited high-resolution images.
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Enjoy an evening of the famed Indian hospitality from the moment you step into Rajesh and Deepa’s home.
They have spent the last 35 years honing their skills in hosting fun and festive gatherings that often tend to turn just a little raucous –
aided by good food, pared with perfect beverages and to the accompaniment of an eclectic music selection.
The 5-course meal , for up to 8 people, allows you to sample the diverse culinary styles of the different regions of India.
Dietary restrictions are easily accommodated.
Come as guests and leave as family!!
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4 large loaves of homemade buttermilk sourdough bread made by Ms Katelyn. Loaves made upon request with 1 week prior notice. Loaves can be ordered individually throughout the school year.
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Participate in tapping trees, collecting, and boiling sap down to syrup. Go home with your own jar of syrup, and some homemade pancake batter to impress your family or friends. Timing will be ~March 2027 dependent on when the sap is running!
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Set of 8 fused glass flowers created by the Adolescent students.
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The Elementary students used a variety of media and textures on canvas - to reflect their dream of world peace.
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Ten of the youngest students in the Children's House classroom wrapped yarn around sticks they collected from our woods, added beads and feathers to make this unique nature mobile.
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Seven of the four-year-olds in the Children's House classroom recreated their favorite spiral design on these beautiful garden stones.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!